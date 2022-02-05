New York Yankees Eyeing Freddie Freeman

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the New York Yankees are expected to pursue free agent first baseman, Freddie Freeman, following the end of the league’s current lockout.

The Yankees are expected to take a run at Freddie Freeman, who they love. Though 1B isn’t their real need, they’d love to fit one of the game’s best lefty hitters into their lineup. With the Braves not quickly wrapping up their star, all are options are on the table for Freeman. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2022

Freeman remains a free agent after the Braves failed to lock up their superstar prior to the work stoppage. While the expectation is for the two sides to eventually come to an agreement, that reportedly won’t deter the Bronx Bombers from making a run at the former NL MVP.

Freeman followed up his 2020 MVP season with another stellar campaign, posting a batting average of .300 to go along with 31 homers and 83 RBIs in 159 games. The 32-year-old continued his production into the postseason, slashing .304 with five home runs to help Atlanta capture its first World Series title since 1995.

The Yankees do have depth at first base, with Luke Voit and Joey Gallo both capable of playing the position. However, New York likely prefers Gallo in left field, while Voit is coming off an injury-riddled campaign, one that saw him hit just .239 in 68 games.

