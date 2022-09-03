New York Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi Leaves Game Early

Benintendi hurt his wrist on a swing and immediately left the game. Benintendi started shaking his wrist after the swing and miss and indicated immediately that he had to leave the game. The Yankees sent him for X-rays during the game, which returned negative. Benintendi will have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury Saturday. Oswaldo Cabrera came into the game to replace Benintendi.
The Yankees may have had their worst loss of the season Friday as they were shut out 9-0 by the Tampa Bay Rays. The loss cut the YYankees’lead in the American League to just five games over the Rays. These two teams will play each other five more times over the next nine days as they will play a three-game series at Yankee Stadium next weekend.
The Yankees have lost five of their last six games. They will look to break into the win column Saturday with Clarke Schmidt taking the ball. Corey Kluber of the Rays will oppose Schmidt. The Yankees are -200 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
