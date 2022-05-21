New York Yankees Place Chad Green on the Injured List
George Kurtz
The New York Yankees have placed reliever Chad Green on the injured list, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
On Thursday, Green suffered the injury during the Yankees’ loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees are calling the injury an elbow strain, but manager Aaron Boone on Saturday admitted that the injury is expected to be much more significant. While Boone didn’t specify what he means by significant, it would seem that he is hinting that Tommy John surgery is a likely possibility. If Green does indeed need TJS, he would be out for the remainder of this season and likely most of next season. The Yankees recalled Ron Marinaccio from Triple-A to take Green’s place on the roster.
The Yankees rotation depth was also dealt a blow Saturday when it was announced that Luis Gil would require TJS. He will miss the remainder of this season. This season, Gil made one spot start for the Yankees, allowing four runs, five hits, and striking out five in four innings versus the Chicago White Sox on May 12.
The Yankees will open their series at home versus the White Sox on Saturday after their game Friday was postponed due to rain. Nester Cortes will start for the Yankees, and Dallas Keuchel of the White Sox will oppose him. The Yankees are -115 (-1.5) on the run line and -220 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (+100), and under (-122). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
