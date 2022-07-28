New York Yankees: Three Potential Trade Deadline Targets

The New York Yankees may be baseball’s best team, but that won’t stop management from adding further reinforcements with August 2’s trade deadline fast approaching, as evidenced by last night’s deal for Andrew Benintendi.

Here are three potential targets the Yanks likely have their eyes on.

1) OF Juan Soto – Washington Nationals

It’s not every day a 23-year-old superstar is made available for trade. Well, that’s the situation with Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto after he rejected a massive 15-year, $440 million extension to remain in DC. Now on the market, you better believe Yankees’ management will do everything possible to acquire one of the game’s elite talents as they look to capture their first World Series title since 2009.

The question becomes what general manager Brian Cashman is willing to give up for a player of Soto’s caliber. Washington is reportedly demanding top-level prospects, meaning New York may have to bite the bullet on shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, as well as outfielder Jasson Dominguez. While there will undoubtedly be some hesitation in mortgaging the future, the Bronx Bombers are in win-now mode, and with AL MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge no sure thing to be around next season, New York’s trade list, at least offensively, should start and end with Soto.

2) SP Luis Castillo – Cincinnati Reds

New York would be wise to add another arm to a starting rotation that is currently minus Luis Severino and starting to show some cracks in the armor, with Jordan Montgomery and Jameson Taillon struggling of late. A popular target that is almost sure to be dealt is Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo. Castillo has been a bright spot on a lowly Reds team, compiling a 2.77 ERA with 82 strikeouts over 78 innings pitched (13 starts). However, the Yankees are just one of a handful of teams in the market for the 29-year-old’s services, potentially forcing New York into a bidding war – one which the Yanks may find the asking price is too high.

3) SP Frankie Montas – Oakland A’s

Should the Yankees fail to land Castillo, Oakland A’s pitcher Frankie Montas could be an excellent fallback option. The 29-year-old is amid an impressive campaign, recording a 3.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 109/28 strikeout to walk ratio across 19 starts (104 2/3 IP). Montas is arbitration eligible in 2023 and would surely welcome a move to a contender.