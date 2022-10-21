New York Yankees: Top 5 ALCS Moments in Franchise History
Paul Connor
The New York Yankees continue to battle the Houston Astros in the American League Championship series.
In honor of the much-anticipated matchup, I’m counting down the top-five ALCS moments in Yankees’ history, beginning with…
5) The Jeffrey Maier Game: October 9, 1996, Game 1 vs. Baltimore Orioles
In one of the most controversial plays in MLB history, the Yankees received a little help from 12-year-old fan Jeffrey Maier in Game 1 against the Baltimore Orioles. Down 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth, New York’s star shortstop Derek Jeter hit a deep drive to right field. Maier reached over the fence and snagged the ball, interfering with Orioles right fielder Tony Tarasco, who appeared to be in a prime position to make the play. Umpire Rich Garcia instantly ruled a home run, etching Maier’s name into Yankee lore. New York would go on to win the game 5-4 on a Bernie Williams extra innings walk-off homer.
4) David Justice Comes Up Clutch: October 17, 2000, Game 6 vs. Seattle Mariners
The Yankees struck gold when they traded for veteran slugger David Justice at the 2000 trade deadline. Trailing the Seattle Mariners 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh in Game 6, Justice hit a clutch three-run homer into the upper deck of Old Yankee Stadium. That home run helped spark a six-run frame, propelling the Bronx Bombers to a World Series meeting with Subway rival Mets.
3) The Rocket’s Gem: October 14, 2000, Game 4 vs. Seattle Mariners
Love him or hate him, there’s no denying Roger Clemens’s Game 4 performance in Seattle ranks amongst the greatest by a pitcher in postseason history. The Rocket tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout, striking out an ALCS-record 15 batters to help New York grab a 3-1 series lead. Not too shabby from the seven-time Cy Young Award winner.
2) Chris Chambliss’s Walk-Off: October 14, 1976, Game 5 vs. Kansas City Royals
It had been 12 seasons since the Bronx Bombers last appeared in the Fall Classic. That all changed with one swing thanks to the bat of Chris Chambliss, who, with the score tied 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth, launched a walk-off home run on the very first pitch from Royals reliever Mark Littell. Chambliss was subsequently mobbed by the Yankee faithful in a truly unforgettable scene.
1) Aaron Boone Walks Off the Red Sox: October 16, 2003, Game 7 vs. Boston Red Sox
A Game 7 walk-off home run to not only send your team to the World Series but eliminate your most hated rival in the process? Yeah, it’s hard to top that.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.