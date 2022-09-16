New York Yankees: Top Player Props for Friday

The New York Yankees look to earn their sixth-straight victory when they battle the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game set at American Family Field.

New York’s offense has come alive of late, scoring five or more runs in seven of its past ten contests. The pitching is also starting to come around – the Yankees’ staff compiling a 3.20 ERA over that same stretch.

Below, you will find my top Bronx Bomber player prop options for Friday’s matchup, beginning with the leading AL MVP candidate.

All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+260)

How can you not take baseball’s premiere slugger at plus money? Judge is amid one of the greatest seasons in recent memory, leading the majors in home runs (57) and RBI (123) while sitting fourth in the AL with a .310 batting average.

On tap for the star outfielder is a matchup with Brewers starter Adrian Houser, who comes into the contest boasting a 4.61 ERA. While Houser has allowed a combined two earned runs over his past two starts, those outings came against the lowly Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies. The 29-year-old is also not much of a strikeout threat, recording just 65 K’s across 91.2 innings pitched, meaning Judge should have plenty of good rips at the plate.

Furthermore, Milwaukee pitchers collectively allow 1.2 long balls per game, fifth-most in MLB. Thus, even if Judge fails to do damage against Houser, I’m not scared by the Brew Crew’s bullpen.

Overall, I expect Judge to have a big night and continue his quest towards Roger Maris’s single-season franchise home run record of 61.

Frankie Montas Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-156)

Montas has failed to live up to expectations since arriving in New York, pitching to a disappointing 5.94 ERA in seven starts. That said, he’s recorded six plus K’s in three of his past four outings and now gets a matchup against a Brewers lineup that ranks fourth in punchouts with 1,281 (27% strikeout rate). That’s enough for me to roll with the 29-year-old, and I like him to go over his 4.5 strikeouts prop this evening.