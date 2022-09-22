New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Top Player Props for Thursday

The New York Yankees (90-58) and Boston Red Sox (72-76) renew their rivalry in the opener of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. Usually, one expects a series between these two foes in mid-September to have a lot on the line for both teams, but such is not the case this season. The Red Sox find themselves at the bottom of the AL East, 18 games behind the first-place Yankees and nine out of a wildcard spot. The Bronx Bombers enjoy a 6.5-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays and come into this one winners of three straight, exploding for 36 runs in the process.

A bright spot for the Red Sox, Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA) toes the rubber versus Yankee right-hander Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA) in an intriguing pitching matchup. The two faced each other on August 14 at Fenway Park, Wacha earning the win, blanking the Yanks over seven innings while giving up just two hits in a 3-0 Boston victory. Taillon pitched well but took the loss, giving up three earned runs on six hits over seven frames.

Here are two player props that stand out in what should be an exciting series opener.

All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Anthony Rizzo to Record 2+ Total Bases (+105)

This prop may appear surprising on two fronts. First, simply because it is not an Aaron Judge prop amid his historic run. Secondly, Rizzo looked overmatched last night, striking out three times against Pirates right-hander Roansy Contreras. While arguably Judge is matchup-proof right now, his 0-for-14 career mark against Wacha is noteworthy and has batter versus pitcher disciples like myself seeing value elsewhere tonight.

Enter Rizzo, who owns a scintillating .420/.640/1.114 career line versus the ex-Cardinal (21-for-50) with three home runs. Now healthy, Rizzo returned to the Yanks’ lineup with a bang on Sunday, going 3-for-6 with a home run against Milwaukee, and tonight’s matchup is just too good to ignore.

J.D. Martinez To Record an RBI (+175)

Martinez has flashed some power of late, with five of his last ten hits going for extra bases over his last ten games (10-for-37). The top of the Red Sox order looks poised to create RBI opportunities Thursday – Tommy Pham, Rafael Devers, and Xander Bogaerts own a combined .333 career average versus Taillon (16-for-48, eight XBH), while Martinez himself owns a .308 lifetime mark against the ex-Pirate. Devers and Bogaerts have been on fire recently, hitting a torrid .337 (25-for-74) over the last two weeks.

Taillon is 1-1 in his last three starts, posting a 4.67 ERA. The 30-year-old has been plagued by the long ball, giving up ten home runs over his last nine starts since August 2. Over this period, right-handed batters have been slashing .280/.538/.845 against him.

This shapes up to be a run-producing evening for Martinez at an attractive value.