11:25 AM, October 16, 2022

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Yankees @ Guardians – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 55°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Yankees -1.5  +108  O 6.5  -123  -163  Open
+102  6.5  -124  -174  Current
 Guardians +1.5   -129  U 6.5  +101  +140  Open
 -122  6.5   +102  +146  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole: 13-8, 3.50 ERA, 11.53 K/9

1. RF  Aaron Judge   .311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
2. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
3. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
4. DH  Giancarlo Stanton   .211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
5. LF  Oswaldo Cabrera   .247, 6 HR, 19 RBI
6. 3B  Josh Donaldson   .222, 15 HR, 62 RBI
7. SS  Isiah Kiner-Falefa   .261, 4 HR, 48 RBI
8. C  Jose Trevino   .248, 11 HR, 43 RBI
9. CF  Harrison Bader   .250, 5 HR, 30 RBI

Guardians

Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill: 16-5, 3.38 ERA, 6.18 K/9

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .298, 6 HR, 52 RBI
2. SS  Amed Rosario   .283, 11 HR, 71 RBI
3. 3B  José Ramírez   .280, 29 HR, 126 RBI
4. DH  Josh Naylor   .256, 20 HR, 79 RBI
5. RF  Oscar Gonzalez   .296, 11 HR, 43 RBI
6. 2B  Andrés Giménez   .297, 17 HR, 69 RBI
7. 1B  Gabriel Arias   .191, 1 HR, 5 RBI
8. C  Austin Hedges   .163, 7 HR, 30 RBI
9. CF  Myles Straw   .221, 0 HR, 32 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Yankees are 6-3 (.667) vs. the Cleveland Guardians in 2022
  • The New York Yankees are 6-3 (.667) vs. the Cleveland Guardians on the road over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 11 of the Cleveland Guardians last 16 games vs. the New York Yankees over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees are 9-7 (.563) vs. the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons
  • The Cleveland Guardians are 2-2 (.500) vs. the New York Yankees at home in 2022