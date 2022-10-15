BETTING MLB
02:05 PM, October 15, 2022

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Yankees @ Guardians – First Pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Few Clouds, 51°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Yankees -1.5  +150  O 6.5  -123  -117  Open
+146  6.5  -108  -120  Current
 Guardians +1.5   -180  U 6.5  +102  -101  Open
 -176  6.5   -112  +102  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino: 7-4, 3.18 ERA, 9.88 K/9

1. RF  Aaron Judge   .311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
2. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
3. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
4. DH  Giancarlo Stanton   .211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
5. LF  Oswaldo Cabrera   .247, 6 HR, 19 RBI
6. 3B  Josh Donaldson   .222, 15 HR, 62 RBI
7. SS  Isiah Kiner-Falefa   .261, 4 HR, 48 RBI
8. C  Jose Trevino   .248, 11 HR, 43 RBI
9. CF  Harrison Bader   .250, 5 HR, 30 RBI

Guardians

Starting Pitcher: Triston McKenzie: 11-11, 2.96 ERA, 8.94 K/9

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .298, 6 HR, 52 RBI
2. SS  Amed Rosario   .283, 11 HR, 71 RBI
3. 3B  José Ramírez   .280, 29 HR, 126 RBI
4. 1B  Josh Naylor   .256, 20 HR, 79 RBI
5. RF  Oscar Gonzalez   .296, 11 HR, 43 RBI
6. 2B  Andrés Giménez   .297, 17 HR, 69 RBI
7. DH  Will Brennan   .357, 1 HR, 8 RBI
8. C  Austin Hedges   .163, 7 HR, 30 RBI
9. CF  Myles Straw   .221, 0 HR, 32 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Yankees are 6-2 (.750) vs. the Cleveland Indians in 2022
  • The New York Yankees are 6-3 (.667) vs. the Cleveland Indians on the road over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 11 of the Cleveland Indians last 16 games vs. the New York Yankees over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees are 9-7 (.563) vs. the Cleveland Indians over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees are 2-1 (.667) vs. the Cleveland Indians on the road in 2022