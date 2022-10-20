BETTING MLB
09:55 AM, October 20, 2022

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Yankees @ Astros – First Pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 75°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Yankees +1.5  -174  O 7  -103  +133  Open
-170  -110  +126  Current
 Astros -1.5   +145  U 7  -118  -156  Open
 +140   -110  -148  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino: 7-4, 3.18 ERA, 9.88 K/9

1. RF  Aaron Judge   .311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
2. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
3. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
4. DH  Giancarlo Stanton   .211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
5. 3B  Josh Donaldson   .222, 15 HR, 62 RBI
6. LF  Oswaldo Cabrera   .247, 6 HR, 19 RBI
7. SS  Isiah Kiner-Falefa   .261, 4 HR, 48 RBI
8. C  Jose Trevino   .248, 11 HR, 43 RBI
9. CF  Harrison Bader   .250, 5 HR, 30 RBI

 

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez: 17-6, 2.82 ERA, 8.67 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
2. SS  Jeremy Peña   .253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
3. LF  Yordan Alvarez   .306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
4. 3B  Alex Bregman   .259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
6. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
7. DH  Trey Mancini   .239, 18 HR, 63 RBI
8. CF  Chas McCormick   .245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
9. C  Martín Maldonado   .186, 15 HR, 45 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Astros are 4-0 (1.000) vs. the New York Yankees at home in 2022
  • The Houston Astros are 17-7 (.708) vs. the New York Yankees at home over their last 24 games
  • The Houston Astros are 6-2 (.750) vs. the New York Yankees in 2022
  • The Houston Astros are 6-3 (.667) vs. the New York Yankees at home over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros have won their last 4 games vs. the New York Yankees
  • The Houston Astros are 10-9 (.526) vs. the New York Yankees over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 10 of the Houston Astros last 19 games vs. the New York Yankees over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros have won their last 3 games vs. the New York Yankees at home off a win