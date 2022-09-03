New York Yankees: Which Numbers are Retired by the Organization?
Paul Connor
Last week, the New York Yankees retired the No. 21 of legendary outfielder Paul O’Neill. The heart and soul of the team’s dynasty of the 90s and early 2000s, O’Neill became the 23rd player to have his number forever etched into Yankee lore. While non-baseball historians will likely be hard-pressed to recite every renowned name on that list, this article will serve as a worthwhile history lesson (you’re welcome future Jeopardy contestants).
Below, I have compiled a table of those numbers retired by the organization in honor of the players who wore them.
New York Yankees Retired Jersey Numbers
Number
Worn By
Date Retired
1
Billy Martin
August 10, 1986
2
Derek Jeter
May 14, 2017
3
Babe Ruth
June 13, 1948
4
Lou Gehrig
July 4, 1939
5
Joe DiMaggio
April 18, 1952
6
Joe Torre
August 23, 2014
7
Mickey Mantle
June 8, 1969
8
Yogi Berra
July 22, 1972
8
Bill Dickey
July 22, 1972
9
Roger Maris
July 22, 1984
10
Phil Rizzuto
August 4, 1985
15
Thurman Munson
September 20, 1980
16
Whitey Ford
August 3, 1974
20
Jorge Posada
August 22, 2015
21
Paul O’Neill
August 21, 2022
23
Don Mattingly
August 31, 1997
32
Elston Howard
July 22, 1984
37
Casey Stengel
August 8, 1970
42
Mariano Rivera
September 22, 2013
44
Reggie Jackson
August 14, 1993
46
Andy Pettitte
August 23, 2015
49
Ron Guidry
August 23, 2003
51
Bernie Williams
May 24, 2015
Fun Facts (Courtesy of YankeeNumbers.com):
The Yankees have retired more numbers than any team in MLB history.
While Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 was retired league-wide on April 15, 1997, those players donning the number at the time of MLB’s announcement were exempt. This allowed Hall of Fame closer, Mariano Rivera, to continue wearing No. 42 for the remainder of his Yankees career.
Rivera was the only Yankee to have worn his retired number while still an active player.
Six Yankees have worn their retired number in a managerial/coaching role: Whitey Ford, Don Mattingly, Yogi Berra, Billy Martin, Mickey Mantle, and Ron Guidry.
