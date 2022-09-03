New York Yankees: Which Numbers are Retired by the Organization?

Last week, the New York Yankees retired the No. 21 of legendary outfielder Paul O’Neill. The heart and soul of the team’s dynasty of the 90s and early 2000s, O’Neill became the 23rd player to have his number forever etched into Yankee lore. While non-baseball historians will likely be hard-pressed to recite every renowned name on that list, this article will serve as a worthwhile history lesson (you’re welcome future Jeopardy contestants).

Below, I have compiled a table of those numbers retired by the organization in honor of the players who wore them.

New York Yankees Retired Jersey Numbers

Number Worn By Date Retired 1 Billy Martin August 10, 1986 2 Derek Jeter May 14, 2017 3 Babe Ruth June 13, 1948 4 Lou Gehrig July 4, 1939 5 Joe DiMaggio April 18, 1952 6 Joe Torre August 23, 2014 7 Mickey Mantle June 8, 1969 8 Yogi Berra July 22, 1972 8 Bill Dickey July 22, 1972 9 Roger Maris July 22, 1984 10 Phil Rizzuto August 4, 1985 15 Thurman Munson September 20, 1980 16 Whitey Ford August 3, 1974 20 Jorge Posada August 22, 2015 21 Paul O’Neill August 21, 2022 23 Don Mattingly August 31, 1997 32 Elston Howard July 22, 1984 37 Casey Stengel August 8, 1970 42 Mariano Rivera September 22, 2013 44 Reggie Jackson August 14, 1993 46 Andy Pettitte August 23, 2015 49 Ron Guidry August 23, 2003 51 Bernie Williams May 24, 2015

Fun Facts (Courtesy of YankeeNumbers.com):