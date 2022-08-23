NL Cy Young Futures - August 22

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory. This year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality.

Let’s look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (-278)

Last Week: Alcantara (11-6) turned in his shortest outing of the season, giving up six earned runs on ten hits in just 3.2 innings of work as the league-leading Los Angeles Dodgers reeled in the Marlins 10-3 at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. The disappointing effort comes on the heels of an outstanding performance on August 15 as the Marlins right-hander tossed seven shutout innings en route to registering his 11th win of the season, a 3-0 victory over the San Diego Padres at LoanDepot Park. Alcantara continues to lead the way in the NL Cy Young futures market, and while his ERA rose to 2.19 in the Dodger loss, he remains second in the NL in that department.

This Week: The Marlins workhorse will likely get another shot at the Dodgers this week as Miami hosts LA for a four-game series beginning on Friday.

Corbin Burnes – Brewers (+650)

Last Week: Burnes (9-5) earned his ninth win as the Milwaukee Brewers downed the Dodgers 5-3 on August 18 at American Family Field, securing a split of their four-game series. The reigning NL Cy Young winner threw five shutout innings but could not escape the sixth, giving up three runs in the frame. Burnes yielded six hits, struck out six, and walked two. Milwaukee’s ace is firmly in second place in the Cy Young futures market. His 0.93 WHIP and 2.48 ERA are good for second and fourth, respectively league-wide.

This Week: The Brewers and Dodgers renew acquaintances at Dodger Stadium for a three-game set beginning Monday. Burnes is slated to pitch on Tuesday, where he’ll face Dodger right-hander Tony Gonsolin (15-1) in what promises to be a great pitching matchup.

Tony Gonsolin – Dodgers (+1600)

Last Week: Gonsolin (15-1) was dominant in his August 17 start, giving up just two hits over seven scoreless innings as the Dodgers edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. He fanned eight and walked one. Since incurring his first loss of the season on July 25, Gonsolin has reeled off four straight wins, lowering his ERA to 2.12 and WHIP to 0.86 (tied for first league-wide).

This Week: Gonsolin is scheduled to toe the rubber on Tuesday as the Dodgers host the Brewers in the second of a three-game set. He’ll face Brewers ace Corbin Burnes (9-5) in what should be a good one.

Max Scherzer – Mets (+2200)

Last Week: Scherzer (9-2) picked up his ninth win as the New York Mets hung on to defeat the Atlanta Braves 9-7 on August 17. Scherzer worked 6.1 innings, giving up four runs on three hits. The veteran right-hander struck out eight and walked three. It was his third win without a loss over the Braves this season.

This Week: Scherzer gets the ball Monday night in the opener of a two-game mini–Subway Series with the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Max Fried – Braves (+3000)

Last Week: Fried (11-4) returned after a seven-day stint on the IL and racked up his 11th win of the season as the Atlanta Braves edged the NL East Division-leading New York Mets 3-2 on August 18. The Braves left-hander outdueled the Mets’ Jacob DeGrom, giving up two runs on four hits over seven innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

This Week: The 28-year-old gets a favorable matchup in his next start, taking on the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park.