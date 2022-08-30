NL Cy Young Futures - August 29

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory. This year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality.

Let’s look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (-455)

Last Week: After being roughed up for six runs on August 21 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alcantara (12-6) enacted some revenge in Saturday’s rematch, tossing a complete game as the Marlins came away with a 2-1 victory. The 26-year-old allowed six hits while striking out ten. It was Alcantara’s 12th win of the season.

This Week: The odds-on-favorite to capture this year’s NL Cy Young Award, Alcantara is first in the majors in innings pitched, third in ERA (2.13), and tenth in strikeouts (167) and WHIP (0.98). His next start will likely come Thursday or Friday versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tony Gonsolin – Dodgers (+1000)

Last Week: Gonsolin (16-1) earned his 16th win of the season (tied for first in MLB) in the Dodgers’ 10-1 defeat of the Brewers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old allowed one run on three hits over five innings and three punchouts. The strong showing lowered Gonsolin’s ERA to an NL-leading 2.10.

This Week: Gonsolin takes the hill Monday in the series finale against the Miami Marlins before likely making a second start versus the San Diego Padres either Saturday or Sunday.

Max Fried – Braves (+1800)

Last Week: Making his second start since returning from the IL, Fried racked up his 11th win as the Braves downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on August 23. The lefty tossed eight innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits while striking out seven.

This Week: Up next for Fried is a matchup against the lowly Colorado Rockies Tuesday at Truist Park. The 28-year-old’s last start against Colorado came back on June 3, in which he allowed just two hits across eight shutout innings.

Corbin Burnes – Brewers (+2000)

Last Week: Burnes (9-6) was rocked for a season-high seven runs in just 3.2 innings as the Dodgers blew out the Brewers 10-1 on August 23. It was the second straight outing in which the reigning NL Cy Young winner failed to pitch more than five innings.

This Week: Despite his recent struggles, Burnes still boasts a solid 2.84 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 190/42 K/BB ratio across 152.1 innings pitched (25 starts). He’ll look to bounce back in a favorable matchup Monday against the rebuilding Pirates, a team Burnes has held to a .129 average across three starts this season.

Carlos Rodon – Giants (+2500)

Last Week: Rodon (12-6) was dominant in his August 24 start, giving up just one run over seven innings as the Giants edged the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The 29-year-old fanned ten and did not walk a batter en route to securing his 12th victory.

This Week: Rodon’s next start is scheduled for Monday against the Padres.