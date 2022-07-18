NL Cy Young Futures - July 18

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory. This year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality.

Let’s look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (-130)

Last Week: Sandy Alcantara (9-4) dropped a tough 2-1 decision at home to the Philadelphia Phillies in his July 15 start. The right-hander worked eight innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out 12. He walked two. The Phils’ runs in the seventh inning brought Alcantara’s consecutive scoreless inning streak to an end at 25.

This Week: Alcantara heads into the All-Star break, the league leader in ERA (1.76), innings pitched (138.1), and tied for second in WHIP (0.90). The Miami Marlins’ workhorse has worked seven innings or more in 13 consecutive starts.

Corbin Burnes – Brewers (+700)

Last Week: Corbin Burnes (7-4) continues to suffer from a lack of offensive support. In his July 14 start at San Francisco, the reigning Cy Young champion surrendered just one earned run on four hits over 7.1 innings but could only earn a no-decision as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Giants 3-2 in ten innings. Burnes struck out ten and walked three. Over his last two starts – both no-decisions – Burnes has tossed 14.1 innings, yielding just one earned run with 20 strikeouts.

This Week: Tied for second in WHIP (0.90) and third in ERA (2.14), Burnes enters the All-Star break well-positioned to make a serious run at defending his Cy Young award. The 27-year-old has a favorable second-half schedule with its tilt towards relatively weak NL Central opponents.

Joe Musgrove – Padres (+1400)

Last Week: Joe Musgrove (8-2) was touched for five earned runs over five innings, earning a no-decision as the Colorado Rockies downed San Diego 10-6 at Coors Field on July 13.

This Week: The Padres right-hander enters the break winless in his last four starts, including no decisions in his previous two outings. This marks Musgrove’s first All-Star appearance and, given when he last pitched, is almost sure to take to the hill in the Midsummer Classic.

Tony Gonsolin – Dodgers (+1500)

Last Week: Tony Gonsolin (11-0) lasted just five innings in his July 13 start against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out six. Staring at his first loss of the season, the 28-year-old was bailed out by the Dodgers’ offense that suddenly came to life over the final three frames, scoring seven times to eke out a 7-6 victory, leaving the right-hander with a no-decision.

This Week: Gonsolin has been one of the biggest surprise stories of the MLB season and takes his unblemished record back out to Dodger Stadium for Tuesday’s All-Star game. Filling the void left by the injury to Dodger ace Walker Buehler, Gonsolin enters the break leading the league in WHIP (0.84), tied for first in wins (11), and second in ERA (2.02).

Max Fried – Braves (+1600)

Last Week: Max Fried (10-3) picked up his tenth win, working a solid seven innings as the Atlanta Braves downed the Washington Nationals 6-3 at Nationals Park on July 16. The left-hander gave up three earned runs on seven hits and struck out four. He did not walk a batter.

This Week: Fried sits sixth in the NL in ERA (2.64), tenth in WHIP (1.08), and will be making his first All-Star appearance on Tuesday. The 28-year-old figures to remain in the Cy Young mix throughout as the Braves battle in the thick of the NL pennant chase.