NL Cy Young Futures - September 12

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory. This year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality.

Let’s look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (-182)

Last Week: Sandy Alcantara (12-7) earned a no-decision in his September 8 start, scattering eight hits over six innings while yielding three earned runs as the Marlins rallied to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 at Citizens Bank Park. Consistency, the hallmark of the right-hander’s 2022 breakout season, has been missing of late – the Marlins’ ace just 2-3 in his last six starts, surrendering six runs in two of those losses. However, the 26-year-old remains favored to capture the Cy Young, sitting third in the league in ERA (2.43) while leading the league in innings pitched (196.2).

This Week: Though not yet confirmed, Alcantara is likely to toe the rubber this Wednesday, the second of a three-game series against the Phillies at LoanDepot Park.

Max Fried – Braves (+650)

Last Week: Max Fried (13-6) was saddled with the loss on Saturday as the Braves were defeated by the red-hot Seattle Mariners 3-1 at T-Mobile Park. The left-hander pitched well, giving up just two earned runs on five hits over six innings, striking out six. He did not walk a batter. Fried sits fourth in the NL in ERA (2.50) and is tied for sixth in WHIP (1.01).

This Week: Fried’s next start will likely come this Friday, the opener of a three-game set as the Braves tangle with the Phillies at Truist Park.

Julio Urias – Dodgers (+650)

Last Week: Julio Urias (16-7) downed the San Diego Padres for the second time in a week, registering his 16th win as the Dodgers defeated the Friars 8-4 on Saturday. The left-hander worked seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out five. He walked two. After struggling to a 3-6 record over his first twelve starts, Urias has been electric, going 13-1 since mid-June. Among qualified pitchers, the 26-year-old leads the National League in ERA (2.30) and is second in WHIP (0.95), with the league hitting just .196 against him.

This Week: In the thick of the Cy Young conversation, Urias will look to keep it going in his next start, likely September 16, the opener of a three-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Zac Gallen – Diamondbacks (+700)

Last Week: Zac Gallen (12-2) picked up his 12th victory of the season, giving up three runs on six hits over six innings of work as the Diamondbacks downed the Colorado Rockies 12-6 at Coors Field on Sunday. The game halted the right-hander’s scoreless inning streak at 44 1/3 innings – the seventh longest in MLB history. Since the All-Star break, Gallen is 8-0 with two no-decisions. The 27-year-old leads the NL in both opposition batting average (.185) and WHIP (0.92)

This Week: Gallen’s next start is scheduled for Friday, September 16, at home against the San Diego Padres – the third game of a four-game series.

Tony Gonsolin – Dodgers (+3000)

Last Week: Tony Gonsolin (16-1) remained on the 15-day IL, backdated to August 26, recovering from a right forearm strain. He completed a bullpen session on September 11, but a timetable for his return has yet to be confirmed.

This Week: Gonsolin’s return remains uncertain, and a minor league rehab stint cannot be ruled out.