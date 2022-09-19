NL Cy Young Futures - September 19

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory. This year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality.

Let’s look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (-400)

Last Week: Alcantara (13-8) strengthened his case to capture NL Cy Young honors with a one-run complete-game victory over the Washington Nationals Sunday at Nationals Park. The right-hander scattered seven hits while striking out seven in going the distance for the fifth time this season – stunningly more than any team in the Majors. It was an important win for the 27-year-old, who was 1-3 with a no-decision in his last five outings since August 27, albeit a tough stretch in which Alcantara had to face the Phillies (twice), Braves, and Dodgers.

The Marlins workhorse leads the league in innings pitched by a significant margin and is second in ERA (2.43) among qualified pitchers, holding the league to a paltry .215 batting average against him. While Alcantara’s odds of winning the Cy Young have slipped slightly in futures markets of late, Sunday’s performance indeed showed why he remains the favorite to walk away with pitching’s most coveted prize.

This Week: The Marlins are home for six games this week, hosting the Cubs for three starting Monday and then tangling with the Nationals beginning on Friday night. Though starting pitchers have yet to be confirmed, Alcantara is likely to start either Friday or Saturday against Washington.

Julio Urias – Dodgers (+600)

Last Week: Urias (17-7) picked up his 17th victory of the season, giving up just one earned run on five hits over six innings as the Dodgers breezed past the San Francisco Giants 7-2 at Oracle Park Saturday afternoon. The left-hander struck out eight and walked one. Since June 18, the 26-year-old is an outstanding 14-1 with one no-decision, a stretch that has seen Urias shoot up the Cy Young leaderboard into solid contention. He leads the NL in ERA (2.27) and sits second in opposing batting average allowed (.195).

This Week: After a nine-game road trip, the Dodgers return home for a four-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning Monday, followed by a three-game series with the NL Central Division-leading St. Louis Cardinals. Urias is scheduled to pitch the finale with the D-backs on Thursday.

Max Fried – Braves (+1400)

Last Week: Fried (13-6) allowed two runs over six innings in a 110-pitch effort but could earn only a no-decision, as the Braves scored six times in the eighth to rally past the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 at Truist Park on Friday night. The left-hander struck out four and walked three. Fried has not given up more than three earned runs in a start since July 25 but has only a 3-3 record with two no-decisions over that span. The long ball has been an issue of late, and the 28-year-old gave up two home runs in each of his past two starts after giving up only eight all season.

This Week: Fried is scheduled to take the hill on Wednesday as the Braves host the lowly Washington Nationals in the finale of a three-game series.

Zac Gallen – Arizona Diamondbacks (+1400)

Last Week: Gallen (12-3) suffered his first loss since June 10, giving up two runs over 5.1 innings in the Diamondbacks’ 2-0 defeat at the hands of the San Diego Padres on Saturday at Chase Field. The right-hander struck out four and walked three, throwing 105 pitches in the abbreviated outing. Gallen has enjoyed an outstanding season, leading qualified starters in opposition batting average (.185) while sitting fourth in ERA (2.52).

This Week: The Diamondbacks open a five-game series with the Dodgers on Monday that includes a doubleheader on Tuesday. Arizona has not confirmed their starters for the middle of the week, but Gallen will likely get the ball in Thursday’s finale.

Tony Gonsolin – Dodgers (+5000)

Last Week: Gonsolin (16-1) remains sidelined with a right forearm strain suffered in late August. The right-hander had been enjoying a career season before suffering the injury and was clearly in the Cy Young conversation.

This Week: Gonsolin is working towards being available in the postseason, although likely in a limited capacity at the outset.