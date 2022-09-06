NL Cy Young Futures - September 6

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory. This year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality.

Let’s look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (-400)

Last Week: After tossing a complete game his previous start, Sandy Alcantara was roughed up for six runs over five innings in an 8-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves on September 2. The damage against the righthander came via the long ball as Alcantara allowed three home runs. It was his seventh loss of the season on a rare off night.

This Week: Despite last week’s struggles, the leading NL Cy Young candidate still boasts an impressive 2.36 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and a 170/47 K/BB ratio. Alcantara will look to rebound on Thursday in a road matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Max Fried – Braves (+1000)

Last Week: Max Fried earned his 12th victory on Sunday, hurling five hitless innings with six punchouts as the Braves downed the Marlins 7-1. The 28-year-old likely would have lasted longer had it not been for a lengthy rain delay. It was an excellent bounce-back performance from Fried after allowing three runs over five innings in his August 30 start against the Colorado Rockies.

This Week: Fried will carry a 2.48 ERA into his next scheduled start on Sunday against the red-hot Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Julio Urias – Dodgers (+1000)

Last Week: Julio Urias earned his 15th win Saturday as the Los Angeles Dodgers steamrolled the San Diego Padres 12-1. The 26-year-old allowed one run on two hits, striking out two. It was the eighth time in the past nine outings Urias has allowed one run or fewer – his 2.29 ERA ranking fourth in the NL.

This Week: The lefty will look to keep the good times rolling in a rematch with the Padres on Saturday.

Zac Gallen – Diamondbacks (+1500)

Last Week: Zac Gallen (11-2) extended his scoreless innings streak to a remarkable 41.0 in Arizona’s 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. The righthander tossed seven innings, allowing two hits while striking out seven. The outing lowered Gallen’s season-long ERA to 2.42 (sixth in NL).

This Week: Gallen will look to break Brandon Webb’s franchise record of 42 straight scoreless innings on Sunday when he toes the rubber against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Tony Gonsolin – Dodgers (+1500)

Last Week: Tony Gonsolin missed August 229’sscheduled start after being placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

This Week: The 28-year-old will not pitch this week but is expected to return following a minimum stay on the IL.