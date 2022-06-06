NL Cy Young: Musgrove, Alcantara Close the Gap

Last season’s NL Cy Young race was one of the closest in recent memory, and this year should be no different, with several hurlers capable of etching their name into baseball immortality. Having said that, let’s have a look at the current NL Cy Young futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Corbin Burnes – Brewers (+400)

Last Week: Burnes (3-3) lasted just 3.2 innings in his June 3 start against San Diego, taking the loss as the Padres cruised to a 7-0 road victory. The reigning NL Cy Young winner surrendered five runs on eight hits, the big blow a three-run homer by Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado. Burnes struck out six and walked two. The rare poor outing marked the first time he has failed to work at least six innings in his past ten starts and lifted the right-hander’s ERA to 2.50.

This Week: Burnes will look to get back on track in his next start, likely Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Joe Musgrove – Padres (+600)

Last week: The Padres right-hander (6-0) continues to impress, his latest a one-hit masterpiece over eight innings in San Diego’s 7-0 victory over the Brewers on June 3. The ex-Pirate had his no-hitter spoiled in the eighth by the Brewers Kolten Wong, who touched Musgrove for a two-out double. The stellar performance lowered the 29-year-old’s ERA to a league-leading 1.64, and he is tied with the Brewers Corbin Burnes atop the NL with a 0.92 WHIP.

This Week: From opening odds of +2500, Musgrove has marched steadily towards a leading NL Cy Young candidate. His next start is slated for June 8 at home, the finale of a three-game series versus the NL East Division-leading New York Mets.

Sandy Alcantara – Marlins (+600)

Last Week: Alcantara (6-2) won his fourth consecutive start, blanking the San Francisco Giants over seven innings as the Marlins sailed to a 3-0 victory on June 2 at LoanDepot Park. The 26-year-old yielded just three hits and struck out eight. Alcantara has now worked at least seven innings in five straight outings, yielding just three earned runs over that span. He has lowered his ERA from 3.03 on May 6 to 1.81, trailing only the Padres’ Joe Musgrove.

This Week: If Alcantara was somewhat of a secret in the futures market to begin the season, he certainly isn’t now. From opening odds of +2500, he currently sits at +600 and is showing all the signs of a breakout season. He’s currently positioned with 5.7% of tickets and 4.3% of the handle. The Marlins workhorse is scheduled to make his next start either Tuesday or Wednesday at home against the Washington Nationals.

Pablo Lopez – Marlins (+1000)

Last Week: Lopez (4-2) earned a no-decision in his June 4 start against San Francisco, giving up four earned runs on four hits over seven innings of work. He walked two and struck out six. The Marlins right-hander has not won since May 7 (five starts) and has given up four earned runs in two of his last three outings. Certainly not a great cause for concern, but relative to teammate Sandy Alcantara, Lopez understandably has fallen slightly in the futures market. He currently holds down 4.1% of tickets and 3.2% of the total handle.

This week: With a day off Monday, Lopez will likely toe the rubber either in the finale of the Marlins’ series with the Nats or at Houston in the opener of a weekend set with the Astros.

Carlos Rodon – Giants (+1000)

Last Week: Rodon (4-4) deserved a better fate in his June 1 start at Philadelphia, leaving after five innings with a 5-2 lead only to witness the Phils rally for four runs in the bottom of the sixth and secure a 6-5 victory. Nevertheless, it was an improved showing for the lefthander, after three consecutive losses, including a May 15 outing against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he gave up eight runs over 3.2 innings. Rodon, off the board in the futures market to begin the season, currently represents 4.6% of all tickets and 8.3% of the handle.

This week: Rodon’s next start will likely be Tuesday or Wednesday at home as the Giants host the Colorado Rockies.