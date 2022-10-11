NL Division Series Game 1: Padres vs Dodgers Best Bets

San Diego Padres (+194) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-235) Total: 7.5 (O-104, U-118)
There’s undoubtedly no love lost between the Padres and Dodgers, but of late, it’s been a one-sided rivalry, with LA dominating the season series. That held true in 2022, which saw the Dodgers defeat the Padres 14 times in a 19-game sample. In saying that, it’s hard to be surprised by that number, especially considering that the Dodgers won an MLB-high 111 games on the campaign.
Not many teams found success against the Dodgers, meaning those numbers shouldn’t exactly be a surprise to those that have been following them closely. Even with the Dodgers owning a sizable edge in just about every major category in this series, that doesn’t necessarily mean everything will go in their favor.
The pitching matchups in this series should be intriguing, with tonight’s Game 1 set to feature Mike Clevinger of the Padres taking on Julio Urias of the Dodgers.
The Padres right-hander posted a 7-7 record, paired with a 4.33 ERA and 91 strikeouts, while Urias was 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA and 166 punchouts. It’s hard to say the Dodgers shouldn’t have a sizable advantage in this matchup, especially with their effectiveness against Clevinger.
In three starts against LA, the Padres righty went 0-2 with a 9.69 ERA, which isn’t exactly inspiring stuff if you’re looking toward the visitors in this matchup.
On the other side of the equation, Urias has pitched exceptionally well against the Padres, making four starts against them and tallying a sparkling 1.50 ERA.
With these stats, it’s hard to be confident in the visiting Padres tonight, even if you like their price of +194. The Dodgers are the better baseball team, and this matchup is one they should feast on, meaning look towards the home side on the run line at -110.
Best Bet: Dodgers run line (-110)
Despite really liking the prospects of what Urias has to offer in this Game 1 tonight, it’s hard to feel that same type of confidence when looking at Clevinger. The right-hander has been beaten up all over the ballpark when taking on the Dodgers this season, and it isn’t easy to see that notion changing on the road tonight.
Even if you expect the Dodgers to pitch well in this contest, an offensive explosion from them isn’t out of the question either, meaning you can certainly see them outscoring the total tonight of 7.5 all by themselves.
Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-104)
It’s difficult not to be impressed with what the Dodgers and Urias did to the Padres this season. In four starts, the Dodgers left-hander struck out 18 Padre hitters, leading to an average of 4.5 strikeouts per game, which is exactly in line with his over-under strikeout prop tonight.
Even with the Padres showing up offensively against some of the dominant starters the New York Mets had to offer in the wild card round, there’s value in targeting him to record at least five strikeouts in this matchup. That price is currently listed at -112 and is something bettors should gravitate toward tonight.
