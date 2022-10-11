NL Division Series Game 1: Phillies vs. Braves Best Bets

NL East Rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are set to face off for Game 1 of the NL Divisional Series today from Truist Park.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies (+172) vs. Atlanta Braves (-205) Total: 7.5 (O-102, U-120)

After an impressive two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card round, the Philadelphia Phillies are now treated to a divisional-round showdown against the Braves. During the regular season, the Braves won 11 of 19 games over the Phillies, which helped lead them to the NL East division crown. Atlanta finished the year 14 games ahead of Philadelphia, meaning it should be no surprise that they’re sizable favorites in both this matchup and the series as a whole.

Opening things up on the mound for this five-game series features a battle of the left-handers, with Ranger Suarez of the Phillies taking on Max Fried of the Braves. Suarez finished the year with a 10-7 record, paired with a 3.65 ERA and 129 strikeouts, while Fried was 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA and 170 punchouts.

Both of these pitchers are familiar with the opposing teams and started a handful of games against them, seeing Suarez make five starts against the Braves and post a 1-2 record with a 3.21 ERA, while Fried made four starts against the Phillies and was 0-1 with a 3.13 ERA. Looking at these starters home and road splits, Suarez pitched better on the road and tallied a 3.20 ERA in 16 starts, while Fried was electric at home, posting an 8-4 record with a 2.42 ERA.

With these numbers in mind, it’s hard to give either side a significant advantage on the mound. However, it’s still difficult not to side with the playoff experience Fried has tallied while Suarez will be making his postseason debut in a challenging environment. There’s not really any value in looking toward the Braves on the moneyline at -205, but it’s hard to ignore their plus-money price tag on the run line at +105.

Best Bet: Braves run line (+105)

Fried and Suarez were both solid against one another this year but not reliable enough that you can’t envision some runs being scored in this series opener. Both the Phillies and Braves boast potent offenses, which should be highlighted in this opening matchup of left-handed starters. The total for today is currently set at 7.5 runs, and it’s not difficult to see both sides scoring at least four runs or one side exploding for a big offensive showing. We know these lineups are capable against left-handed pitching. In saying that, it’s hard to avoid looking towards the over in this type of game environment. The price of the over 7.5 is currently listed at -102, and there’s value in that number that should be targeted today.

Best Bet: Over 7.5 (-102)

Austin Riley was a focal point of what the Atlanta Braves did on offense in 2022, mashing 38 home runs and driving in 93 runs. In addition, the Braves’ third basemen destroyed left-handed pitching, recording a 1.084 OPS and 11 home runs in just 149 at-bats against them. Riley will be treated to going up against a lefty in Suarez today, who he’s recorded a .417 batting average in 12 at-bats against. With that, targeting Riley to homer today at +390 has some value attached to it.

Best Prop: Austin Riley Home Run (+390)