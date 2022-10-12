NL Division Series Game 2: Padres vs. Dodgers Best Bets

Longtime NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, are set to face off for Game 2 of the NLDS tonight from Dodger Stadium.

San Diego Padres (+164) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-196) Total: 7 (O -120, U -102)

It was hardly a surprise to see the Dodgers open the series last night with a convincing 5-3 victory, which halted the Padres’ momentum after winning their Wild Card series over the New York Mets. Things won’t get easier for the visitors in this Game 2, knowing how deep the Dodgers starting rotation and bullpen are. It’s challenging to have confidence in what the Padres offer after getting dominated by the Dodgers in the regular season. They hung around in Game 1 after falling behind early, but this veteran Dodgers team knows how to put teams away.

Game 2 is set to feature another high-quality pitching matchup, with the visiting Padres sending right-hander Yu Darvish to the bump while the Dodgers counter with left-hander Clayton Kershaw. The Friars righty had an excellent bounce-back campaign, posting a 16-8 record with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. In addition, he pitched well in the Wild Card round against the Mets, throwing seven innings and allowing just one earned run. Regarding Kershaw, he was also great, owning a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA and 137 punchouts. Throughout his postseason career, the lefty is 13-12 with a 4.19 ERA. Still, it’s clear that things haven’t always come easily for Kershaw in the postseason, but he was dominant the last time pitching in the playoffs, helping lead the Dodgers to a World Series win.

Darvish and Kershaw have had some struggles in the playoffs, and although it looked like LA would steamroll this series, don’t be surprised if that doesn’t come to fruition. The Padres looked like a motivated team last night and didn’t quit after falling behind, leading us to like their moneyline price to even the series at +164.

Best Bet: Padres moneyline (+164)

Even though Kershaw and Darvish had stunning regular seasons when they were healthy, that hasn’t always been the case when they’ve lined up in the postseason or against tonight’s opposition. Things have looked slightly different this season, with both starters dominating the opposition. In two starts against the Padres, Kershaw had a 0.75 ERA, while Darvish compiled a 2.52 ERA in four starts against LA.

Both sides have had their fair share of struggles when the games begin to count for more in the postseason, but it’s not hard to see a world where both sides see their respective starters find success in this Game 2. With the added value on the under, we have enough incentive to target that avenue.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-102)

If the Padres hope to get their offense going against a future Hall of Famer in Clayton Kershaw, they’ll need some of their best bats to show up, which leads us to target Manny Machado in Game 2. The Padres infielder has recorded eight hits in 32 at-bats against Kershaw, including two home runs and six RBI. He’s also been swinging the bat well early in the postseason while having 12 of his 32 home runs this season against left-handed pitching. That should mean there’s some positivity surrounding Machado, who’s currently listed at +330 to homer.

Best Prop: Manny Machado to Hit a Home Run (+330)