NL Division Series Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves Best Bets

NL East Rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are set to face off for Game 2 of the NL Division Series today from Truist Park.

Philadelphia Phillies (+120) vs. Atlanta Braves (-142) Total: 7 (O -120, U -102)

Game 1 of the Division Series didn’t exactly go as planned for the Braves, who dropped the contest 7-6 and fell just short of completing the comeback in the bottom of the ninth. After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round, the Phillies are just two wins away from the NLCS, and they’ve taken home-field advantage away from the Braves. These teams were much different in the regular season, with the Braves pulling away from the Phillies and capturing the NL East crown. However, Philadelphia is getting hot at the right time, and that’s dangerous for a team that boasts a tremendous top end of the rotation, along with some powerful bats.

After stealing Game 1 of the NLDS with the Braves’ top pitcher on the mound, the series has shifted to potentially favoring what the Phillies have to offer on the mound, seeing as they’ll be starting their two top arms over the next pair of games. Today’s Game 2 features right-hander Zack Wheeler, while the Braves will counter with righty Kyle Wright. Wheeler was dominant throughout the regular season, posting a 12-7 record with a 2.82 ERA and 163 strikeouts. That continued in the Wild Card round against the Cardinals, pitching six and 1/3 innings of shutout baseball and allowing just two hits. On the other hand, Wright was also great during the year, posting a 21-5 record with a 3.19 ERA and 174 punchouts.

Even with Wheeler on the mound, it’s hard to picture a world where the 101-win Atlanta Braves drop two straight games to the Phillies at home. The Braves have one of the deepest lineups in baseball and should make Wheeler work in each count. As a result, targeting the Braves on the moneyline is the direction you should look at in this Game 2.

Best Bet: Braves moneyline (-142)

During the regular season, Wheeler made three starts against the Braves, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.70 ERA. Looking at Wright, he also made three starts against the Phillies and was 2-1, along with a 2.84 ERA. Both pitchers have found success in this matchup, meaning there could be more of a pitching duel present today.

The total for this Game 2 is currently set at 7, with the over sitting at -120 and the under coming in at -102. Both offenses are capable of making one another pay, but unlike yesterday, this matchup should see both pitchers go deep into this game and also find success in doing so. That says we should be leaning towards the value of the under at -102.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-102)

After being an offensive force in Game 1 of the NLDS, Travis d’Arnaud is someone we will also target in Game 2. Not only is the Braves catcher hot offensively, but he’s also one of their hitters that’s found a lot of success in this matchup against Wheeler. He’s faced the right-hander 15 times, recording seven hits and driving in three runs. With his power stroke evident in Game 1, don’t be surprised if that continues in Game 2 and he adds more RBI to his resume, meaning you should target him to drive in a run today at +195.

Best Prop: Travis d’Arnaud to Record an RBI (+195)