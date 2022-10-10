NL Divisional Series Preview: Padres vs. Dodgers

The top team in MLB is set to kick off their postseason in the divisional round, with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego Padres (+182) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-220)

After a surprise upset over the New York Mets in the Wild Card round, the San Diego Padres will be treated to a divisional round matchup against the top regular season team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Starting Rotation

When you boast a starting rotation that led MLB with the lowest ERA, it’s going to be difficult not to give them a sizable advantage on the mound in this series, especially when you consider that the Padres had to use their top three starting pitchers in their matchup with the Mets. Whether the Dodgers elect to start Julio Urias or Clayton Kershaw in Game 1, they’ll have the advantage over a Padres pitching staff with questionable depth. The Dodgers will likely turn to Tyler Anderson for Game 3, while all three starters finished the regular season with ERAs under 2.60. That’s going to be difficult for the Padres to match, but in all fairness, they did just out-pitch two of the game’s best in their series with the Mets. Regardless, the Dodgers should carry a heavy edge on the mound in this series.

Edge: Dodgers

Batting

What’s scary about this Dodgers team is that not only did they boast MLB’s best overall rotation, but they also led the league in runs scored, tallying 847, which was 40 runs more than the New York Yankees, who had the second-highest scoring offense. The Dodgers can beat you with small ball, but they can also do so with the long ball, making them a puzzling squad to game plan against. The Padres rotation and bullpen will have their work cut out for them, as no love will be lost between these NL West foes. San Diego showed that their offense could break out against good pitching in their series with the Mets, but it’s still hard to give them an advantage at the plate against the powerhouse Dodgers.

Edge: Dodgers

Bullpen

There’s a reason the Dodgers were the best team in baseball, and their bullpen was one of the reasons. The Dodgers’ bullpen finished the year with the second-best ERA at 2.87, while the Padres were a middle-of-the-pack team in that department. With a rotation that can pitch deep into games, the Dodgers might not need to rely on their relievers, but the lights-out bullpen can carry their share of the workload. LA should have an answer for whatever the Padres send their way at the plate, and the middle-to-backend of their bullpen will be a big reason for that.

Edge: Dodgers

The Dodgers dominated their season series with the Padres, winning 14 of 19 matchups. There’s no shame in those results for the Padres, knowing full well that the 111-win Dodgers dismantled just about everyone in baseball this year. After an upset over the Mets, it’s hard to see the Padres doing the same thing to the Dodgers, so expect LA to advance.

Series Pick: Dodgers in 4