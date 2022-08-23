NL MVP Futures - August 22

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers.

Let’s look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (-385)

Last Week: It was another monster week for the MVP frontrunner. Goldschmidt went 13-26 (.500) with three home runs and 11 RBI as the Cards have now won seven straight games.

This Week: At -385 odds, the former Diamondback appears well on his way to capturing his first career MVP award. Goldschmidt sits first in the NL in average (.340) and OPS (1.058) and second in home runs (31) and RBI (100). He and the Cards will look for their eighth straight win Monday in the opener of a five-game set with the Chicago Cubs. St. Louis then returns home to battle the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series. The 34-year-old is a combined 18-56 (.321) against the two teams this season.

Austin Riley – Braves (+1600)

Last Week: Riley went just 5-27 (.185), although he did manage to hit his 31st home run of the season – a three-run shot against the Houston Astros on August 19.

This Week: After a torrid stretch, the Braves slugger is 12 for his last 60 at the dish and has seen his odds fall from last week’s +500 to +1600. Riley will look to get back on track in a favorable three-game set with the Pirates starting Monday, followed by three more against the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals.

Nolan Arenado – Cardinals (+1600)

Last Week: Arenado continued to be a major factor in the Cardinals’ second-half surge, going 9-31 with eight RBI. Five of the 31-year-old’s nine hits went for extra bases.

This Week: Like his teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, Arenado has performed well against the Cubs and Braves this season (St. Louis’ next two opponents), going a combined 18-58 (.310). Another strong showing could be in store.

Pete Alonso – Mets (+2000)

Last Week: Alonso topped the 100-RBI mark on August 19 against the Philadelphia Phillies while launching his 30th home run of the campaign. However, that ding-dong was just one of four hits on the week in 28 at-bats for the Mets’ slugger (.143 average).

This Week: Batting .188 over the past two weeks, Alonso will have an opportunity to right the ship with a series against the struggling New York Yankees and the last-place Colorado Rockies. Despite his recent struggles, the Polar Bear leads the NL in RBI with 102.

Freddie Freeman – Dodgers (+2000)

Last Week: Freeman hit his first home run since July 23 (16th of the year) in LA’s 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on August 15. The long ball was part of a 10-28 (.357), two RBI showing for the week as the Dodgers split their four-game series with Milwaukee before sweeping the Miami Marlins.

This Week: The Dodgers battle the Brewers (three games) and Marlins (four games) again this week, setting Freeman up nicely for another productive performance.