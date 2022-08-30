NL MVP Futures - August 29

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers.

Let’s look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (-1429)

Last Week: Goldschmidt launched two home runs and recorded five RBI in the Cards’ 8-3 win over the Chicago Cubs on August 25. That would be it for the 34-year-old in the run-producing department, although he is currently riding a six-game hit streak.

This Week: A monumental favorite to walk away with this year’s NL MVP Award, Goldschmidt is poised for another monster showing with upcoming series against the Cincinnati Reds and Cubs.

The veteran sits first in the Majors in average (.338) and OPS (1.050), tied for first in the NL in RBI (105), and second in the league in home runs (33) in what has truly been a special season.

Nolan Arenado – Cardinals (+2500)

Last Week: The other half of St. Louis’ dynamic duo, Arenado, hit his 26th and 27th home runs of the season. The long balls were part of a stellar 11-25 (.440), seven RBI showing for the week.

This Week: While he will likely finish behind Goldschmidt in NL MVP voting, Arenado has been just as valuable to the Cards’ success this season, ranking top ten in the NL in average (.306), hits (137), home runs (27), RBI (85), and OPS (.937). Expect the 31-year-old to add to those numbers with the Reds and Cubs on tap.

Freddie Freeman – Dodgers (+3000)

Last Week: Freeman added to his league-leading hit total, notching 13 across LA’s six games to give him 161 on the season. He also drove in six runs, pushing his season total to 80. The only real knock continues to be a lack of power, as Freeman has just two home runs since July 23.

This Week: After an off day on Monday, Freeman and the Dodgers battle the Mets on Tuesday in the opener of a highly-anticipated three-game series. LA then returns home for three more against NL West rival San Diego Padres. The 32-year-old is 15-53 (.283) against the two teams this season.

Trea Turner – Dodgers (+4000)

Last Week: Turner tallied 11 more hits, giving him 159 on the season – just two behind teammate Freddie Freeman for the Major League lead. The 29-year-old also scored eight runs and drove in three.

This Week: Entering the week, Turner ranks top five in the NL in average (.311), hits (159), RBI (86), and steals (21). He’s had success against LA’s next two opponents in the Mets and Padres, going 18-58 (.310) this season.

Mookie Betts – Dodgers (+5000)

Last Week: Betts had the home run swing working, launching four long balls across LA’s six games and topping the 30 homer mark for the third time in his career (31 on the season). The four home runs were part of an 11-31, eight RBI showing for the star outfielder. He also scored 11 runs, giving him an NL-leading 99 on the year.

This Week: Betts will look to extend his home run streak to four games Tuesday when the Dodgers battle the NL East-leading New York Mets.