NL MVP Futures - July 18

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers.

Let’s look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (-110)

Last Week: Paul Goldschmidt launched his first long ball since June 27, a two-run shot off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo in the Cards’ 11-3 victory on Saturday. The homer was his 20th of the campaign and 70th RBI.

This Week: Goldschmidt heads into the All-Star break, slashing a remarkable .330/.414/.590 with a 1.004 OPS. He’ll start at first base for the National League on Tuesday.

Manny Machado – Padres (+550)

Last Week: Manny Machado went 7-29, with one of those hits being a solo home run – his 15th round-tripper of the season. That homer was the 30-year-old’s lone RBI of the week.

This Week: San Diego’s star third baseman has enjoyed a fantastic first half of the season, slashing .303/.377/.513 with 51 RBI, helping keep the Padres afloat as they await the return of fellow superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.

Machado will start at the hot corner for the NL in this his sixth All-Star appearance.

Pete Alonso – Mets (+700)

Last Week: Pete Alonso struggled in the average department (.172) but drove in a solid eight runs. Two RBI came via the long ball, as the 27-year-old belted his 24th home run of the season on July 14 against the Chicago Cubs.

This Week: Alonso ends a highly-productive first half batting .265 with 24 home runs and an NL-leading 78 RBI. The Mets slugger will look for his third-straight home run derby crown before participating in the All-Star game as a reserve.

Mookie Betts – Dodgers (+1100)

Last Week: Playing through sore ribs, Mookie Betts ended his first half on a down note, hitting just .200 with zero home runs and one RBI.

This Week: Betts will start for the National League All-Star team in front of his home fans at Dodger Stadium. The 29-year-old enters the break with a season-long slash line of .265/.340/.523 with 20 home runs, 47 RBI, and 63 runs scored – still firmly in the NL MVP discussion.

Austin Riley – Braves (+1400)

Last Week: The Braves slugger continues to put on an impressive display of power, belting four more home runs to give him 27 on the season.

This Week: Recently named to the NL All-Star team, Austin Riley heads to LA as one of the hottest hitters in baseball, slashing .353/.394/.716 over the past month. If he maintains his torrid pace post-All-Star break, Riley will continue to rise up the NL MVP odds leaderboard.