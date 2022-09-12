NL MVP Futures - September 12

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers.

Let’s look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (-1429)

Last Week: Paul Goldschmidt uncharacteristically struggled in the average department, going 4-18 (.222) over the Cardinals’ five games, although one of those hits was a home run, his 35th of the season (third in AL). He also drew six walks, giving him 73 on the year (fourth in AL).

This Week: A monumental favorite to walk away with his first career MVP award, Goldschmidt and the Cards begin a mini two-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, followed by a five-game series against the lowly Cincinnati Reds, starting Thursday. In addition to a likely MVP award, the 35-year-old has a realistic shot of winning the Triple Crown, sitting tied for first in the NL in RBI (109), second in average (.325), and third in home runs (35) – two behind Kyle Schwarber’s league-leading 37.

Nolan Arenado – Cardinals (+2500)

Last Week: The reigning NL Player of the Month, Nolan Arenado, went 5-21 (.238) with four RBI – three coming in Sunday’s 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. His 93 RBI rank fifth in the NL.

This Week: While Arenado will likely finish behind teammate Goldschmidt in NL MVP voting, the former has been just as valuable to the Cards’ success this season, ranking top ten in the NL in average (.298), hits (148), home runs (28), RBI (93), and OPS (.908). He will look to add to those impressive numbers with the Brewers and Reds on tap.

Freddie Freeman – Dodgers (+3000)

Last Week: It was a monster week for Freddie Freeman – LA’s star first baseman going 10-18 (.555) with two home runs and six RBI across the Dodgers’ five contests.

This Week: Freeman enters the week ranked first in the NL in average (.331) and hits (180) to go along with 19 long balls and 90 RBI (eighth in NL). He and the Dodgers continue their road trip Monday with a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Following the conclusion of that series, LA travels to Oracle Park for three more against the San Francisco Giants.

Trea Turner – Dodgers (+4000)

Last Week: Trea Turner hit his 19th home run in LA’s 11-2 beatdown over the San Diego Padres on Sunday. That homer was part of a robust 8-22 (.363), six RBI showing for the week. The 29-year-old sits second in the NL in hits with 173 – seven behind teammate Freeman (180).

This Week: With 96 RBI on the year, Turner will look to reach the century mark for the first time in his career, starting Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Mookie Betts – Dodgers (+5000)

Last Week: After a torrid stretch, Mookie Betts has cooled down offensively, going just 3-18 (.166) with zero home runs or RBI. However, he scored four more runs, giving him an NL-leading 109 on the year.

This Week: The 29-year-old, whose gone deep 33 times this season, will look to rebound in LA’s upcoming series against the Diamondbacks and Giants.