NL MVP Futures - September 19

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers.

Let’s look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (-3333)

Last Week: The leading NL MVP candidate, Paul Goldschmidt, slashed .273/.360/.409 with three RBI, three doubles, and two runs scored in six games.

This Week: A monumental favorite to walk away with his first career MVP award, Goldschmidt and the Cards open a three-game set with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, followed by a five-game series against MLB’s best Los Angeles Dodgers, starting Thursday. In addition to a likely MVP award, the 35-year-old has a realistic shot of winning the Triple Crown, sitting second in the NL in RBI (112), second in average (.322), and tied for third in home runs (35) – four behind Kyle Schwarber’s league-leading 39.

Nolan Arenado – Cardinals (+3500)

Last Week: The reigning NL Player of the Month, Nolan Arenado, went 6-25 (.240) with one home run (29) and three RBI (98) across seven games.

This Week: While Arenado will likely finish behind teammate Goldschmidt in NL MVP voting, the former has been just as valuable to the Cards’ success this season, ranking top ten in the NL in average (.296), hits (154), home runs (29), RBI (98), and OPS (.901). He will look to add to those impressive numbers with the Padres and Dodgers on tap.

Freddie Freeman – Dodgers (+3500)

Last Week: Freddie Freeman tallied another six hits in four games, giving him an MLB-leading 186 on the season. One of those hits was a home run, Freeman’s 20th of the campaign.

This Week: Freeman is enjoying an outstanding first season in LA, hitting an MLB-best .331 with 20 home runs, 94 RBI, and 106 runs scored, firmly establishing himself as a legitimate MVP candidate. He and the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for a five-game set starting Monday before taking on the St. Louis Cardinals to close the week.

Manny Machado – Padres (+6600)

Last Week: Manny Machado launched his 29th home run on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. That long ball was part of a 4-23 (.173), two RBI showing for the week.

This Week: Machado will look for his fifth-career 30+ homer campaign, starting Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The star third baseman is hitting a solid .296 (fifth in NL) with 29 home runs (ninth in NL), 92 RBI (tied for eighth in NL), and 90 runs scored (tied for eighth in NL) in 136 games for the Padres this season.

Mookie Betts – Dodgers (+8000)

Last Week: Mookie Betts extended his career high in home runs, launching his 34th of the season on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, part of a 4-18, four RBI showing (.222) for the week. He scored two more runs, giving him an NL-best 111 on the year.

This Week: Up next for Betts is a rematch with the D-Backs (five-game series) beginning Monday, followed by a three-game affair with the Cards. The 29-year-old is having an MVP-caliber season, slashing .275/.347/.552 with 34 home runs, 78 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and 111 runs scored in 126 games.