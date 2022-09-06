NL MVP Futures - September 6

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers.

Let’s look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (-1429)

Last Week: It was a quiet week for the leading NL MVP candidate – Paul Goldschmidt going 4-25 (.160), although one of those hits was a home run, his 34th of the season.

This Week: A monumental favorite to walk away with his first career MVP award, Goldschmidt and the Cards continue their four-game set with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, followed by a three-game series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates starting Friday. In addition to a likely MVP award, the 34-year-old has a realistic shot of winning the Triple Crown, leading the NL in average (.328) and RBI (107) while sitting two home runs behind Kyle Schwarber’s 36.

Nolan Arenado – Cardinals (+2500)

Last Week: The reigning NL Player of the Month, Nolan Arenado, went 6-27 (.222), with one home run and four RBI across St. Louis’ seven games. It was his 28th round-tripper of the season.

This Week: While he will likely finish behind Goldschmidt in NL MVP voting, Arenado has been just as valuable to the Cards’ success this season, ranking top ten in the NL in average (.301), hits (143), home runs (28), RBI (89), and OPS (.923). He will look to add to those impressive numbers with the Nats and Bucs on tap.

Freddie Freeman – Dodgers (+3000)

Last Week: Freddie Freeman launched his first home run since July 23 in the Dodgers’ 7-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday. That home run was one of seven hits the veteran tallied for the week, giving him an MLB-leading 170 on the season. He also drove in three more runs, pushing his season total to 84 – tenth in the NL.

This Week: Freeman and the Dodgers continue their three-game set with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Following the conclusion of that series, LA heads out on the road for three more against the San Diego Padres, beginning on Friday.

Trea Turner – Dodgers (+4000)

Last Week: Trea Turner tallied six more hits, giving him 165 on the season – five behind teammate Freddie Freeman for the Major League lead. One of those hits was a home run, Turner’s 19th of the season. That long ball was one of four RBI for the 29-year-old.

This Week: Turner enters the week ranked top five in the NL in average (.304), hits (165), RBI (90), and steals (22). He’ll try and expand on those numbers against LA’s next two opponents in the Giants and Padres.

Mookie Betts – Dodgers (+5000)

Last Week: Mookie Betts’s power surge continued, the 29-year-old launching two more long balls to give him 33 on the year and six in his previous 11 games. The home runs were part of an 8-27 (.296) showing for the star outfielder. He also scored six runs, giving him an NL-leading 105.

This Week: Hitting at the top of LA’s lineup, Betts is batting .282 with the aforementioned 33 home runs and 73 RBI, firmly establishing himself as an MVP candidate. He’s 32-97 (.329) with eight home runs and 19 RBI against the Giants and Padres this season, setting up for a potentially monster week.