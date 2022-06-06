NL MVP: Mookie Betts Leads Tight Race

This year’s battle for NL MVP honors features some of the league’s brightest young stars and established veterans in the prime of their careers. With that said, let’s have a look at the current NL MVP futures courtesy of the BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mookie Betts – Dodgers (+290)

Last week: Betts rode a scintillating month of May to early front runner status in the NL MVP race. The Dodgers right fielder posted a .342/.411/.746 slash line during the month with an NL-leading 12 home runs and 27 RBI. He picked up where he left off with multi-hit games in four of five contests to begin the month of June before going 0-for-5 Sunday as the Dodgers dropped a 5-4 decision to the New York Mets.

This Week: Betts is currently tied with the Mets Pete Alonso for the league lead in home runs (16), and is second in ISO (.289) and third in SLG (.592). He leads the NL in runs scored (52), and his .303 average is good for sixth overall. Hitting primarily out of the leadoff spot, the 29-year-old has also driven in 39, firmly in the top ten.

The Dodgers have an off day and then embark on a six-game road trip beginning Tuesday in Chicago with a three-game dustup with the White Sox. From there, it’s back to the west coast for three with division rival San Francisco Giants. The former Red Sox standout currently holds down 7.1% of all tickets, representing 17.9% of the handle.

Manny Machado – Padres (+350)

Last Week: Machado got the best of Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, blasting a three-run home run en route to a 7-0 Padres victory on June 4. It was just the second home run in the past 24 games for the third baseman, but he continued to hit for average during the mini homer drought, batting .312 in May.

This Week: The Padres host the Mets in the first of a three-game series starting tonight and welcome the visiting Colorado Rockies for a weekend series beginning Friday. Machado is taking in 8.8% of all tickets and a healthy 22.9% of the handle.

Paul Goldschmidt – Cardinals (+475)

Last week: Goldschmidt was also on fire in May, and the futures market has certainly taken notice, given his MVP odds line movement, opening at +5000. The Redbirds first baseman hit .404 during the month with ten home runs, 13 doubles, and 33 RBI en route to a 25-game hitting streak which came to an end June 4 against the Cubs.

This week: The Cardinals are in Tampa on Tuesday for a three-game series with the Rays before returning for a six-game homestand, with three each against division laggards Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. The veteran slugger currently leads the NL in batting average (.343), wOBA (.442), and sits second in both slugging percentage (.608) and RBI (47).

Bryce Harper – Phillies (+900)

Last week: Harper again demonstrated his ability to seize the moment, hitting a game-tying grand slam in the eighth inning as the Phillies rallied to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 in ten innings at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. Harper’s blast – his 13th of the season – was his third in the weekend series against the Halos.

This week: Harper has lifted his average to .309, good for fifth in the NL, and he leads the league in both slugging percentage (.628) and ISO (.319). The reigning MVP and the Phillies have been blessed to have the designated hitter in the NL this season, enabling the 29- year-old to play through a sprained UCL in his right elbow and anchor the Phillies attack. He is currently attracting 15.1% of all tickets and 10.0% of the handle.

The Phils head to Milwaukee on Tuesday for three with the Brew Crew before returning to open a six-game homestand, hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins, each a three-game series.

Pete Alonso – Mets (+1100)

Last week: Alonso’s power was on display at Dodger Stadium, as the first baseman launched three home runs, two of which came on Saturday as the Mets downed Los Angeles 9-4. He helped the Mets earn a split in the four-game series, hitting a game-tying RBI double in the eighth inning in the finale, which the Metropolitans captured 5-4 in ten innings on Sunday.

The slugging first baseman joined the ranks of outstanding May performers, hitting .315 with nine home runs and 30 RBI.

This Week: Alonso’s seven RBI in the Dodgers series gives him 54 on the season, tied for the MLB lead with the Guardians’ Jose Ramirez. He is tied with Betts for the NL lead in home runs with 16 and has been a driving force behind the Mets’ outstanding play in the absence of starting pitchers Jacob deGrom, Tylor Megill, and most recently, Max Scherzer. From opening odds of +4000, Alonso stock is definitely on the rise, now representing 5.7% of all tickets and 4.8% of the handle.

The Mets continue their West Coast swing on Monday, taking on the Padres in a three-game series before heading to Anaheim on Friday for a weekend series with the Angels.