NL Rookie of the Year Odds: Michael Harris Picks Up Steam

The National League is filled with blossoming young stars. However, the most experienced of them has a leg up on the field and the odds board. We have seen the next generation’s talent as a handful of these candidates have made their MLB debuts. It remains to be seen which one can break out and separate themselves for this year’s award.

Here are the leading candidates in 2022 NL ROY odds (as of September 15)

NL Rookie of the Year Odds

Player Odds Michael Harris -125 Spencer Strider -105 Seiya Suzuki +25000 Brendan Donovan +50000 Chris Morel +50000

Michael Harris – Braves (-125)

This week: With his 18th home run last week, Michael Harris now leads all NL rookies in that category and has picked up steam in the race for Rookie of the Year in the last two weeks.

Next week: A critical series looms for the Atlanta Braves against rival Philadelphia Phillies, who also have something to play for with Wild Card standings on the line.

Spencer Strider – Braves (-105)

This week: In Spencer Strider’s last start in San Francisco, his pitch count ran high early, and the Giants were able to take advantage. They collected four straight one-out hits against him while the Braves offense failed to produce in the loss.

Next week: Strider will look to get back on track in a stretch where they face NL East teams in every remaining game.

Seiya Suzuki – Cubs (+25000)

This week: Seiya Suzuki hit his 13th home run this past week, and his numbers have been great in the season’s final month. He has been hitting .290 in September with a .752 OPS since coming back from injury on July 4.

Next week: Suzuki will look to continue his strong month as the Chicago Cubs will welcome the Colorado Rockies.

Brendan Donovan – Cardinals (+50000)

This week: He’s continued to show he can contribute to the lineup every day — whether by walk, hit, or the long ball. He’s batting .301 vs. RHP and .347 over the last 30 days.

Next week: The St. Louis Cardinals will play the Cincinnati Reds at home before they go on a tough West Coast trip to San Diego and Los Angeles.

Chris Morel – Cubs (+50000)

This week: The super-utility rookie helped the Chicago Cubs hand the New York Mets their first sweep of the season.

Next week: Chris Morel will continue to show his versatility and solidify himself as an asset for next season as the Cubs take on the Rockies at home.

