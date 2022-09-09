NL Rookie of the Year Odds: Strider's Sweet 16

The National League is filled with blossoming young stars, however the most experienced of them all not only has a leg up on the field but on the odds board as well. We have gotten a glimpse of the talent that the next generation possesses as a handful of these candidates have made their MLB debuts. It remains to be seen if one of them can break out and make a run at this year’s award.

Here are the leading candidates in 2022 NL ROY odds (as of September 8)

NL Rookie of the Year Odds

Player Odds Spencer Strider -550 Michael Harris +350 Brendan Donovan +12500 Chris Morel +12500 Nolan Gorman +15000

Spencer Strider -Braves (-550)

This week: Strider has extended his lead on the NL Rookie of the Year odds board, and his most recent outing is perhaps the most spectacular. He pitched eight shutout innings and collected 16 strikeouts, setting a single-game record for a Braves pitcher. He followed it up with an excellent outing Wednesday afternoon in Oakland with 6.0 IP, 2H, 2ER, and 9 SO. Strider becomes the first pitcher to strike out 40+ batters (41) in a four-game span since Jacob deGrom in 2021.

Next week: His next start will likely come against the NL West as the Braves face the San Francisco Giants beginning Monday.

Michael Harris -Braves (+350)

This week: As of Wednesday, Harris has a 14-game hitting streak. Over this span, he is hitting .440 with six doubles, three homers, ten RBI, and twelve runs scored.

Next week: He’ll look to continue his hitting streak on the road in Seattle and San Francisco.

Brendan Donovan – Cardinals (+12500)

This week: Donovan homered Tuesday and continues to collect hits with 89 in his last 310 ABs.

Next week: The Cardinals will look for more consistent power and production from Donovan as they try to reach their full playoff potential.

Chris Morel – Cubs (+12500)

This week: He collected two RBI against the Reds on Tuesday and continues to get more playing time defensively at third base.

Next week: The Cubs will welcome San Francisco to the windy city for the weekend before heading to New York to face a Mets team sans Max Scherzer in a neck-and-neck race with the Braves for the division.

Nolan Gorman – Cardinals (+15000)

This week: He’s got a new haircut and a new groove, too. On Tuesday, he hit a home run with an RBI double to power the Cardinals past the Washington Nationals 4-1.

Next week: He hopes his newfound momentum will carry over into the following series against Pittsburgh and their homestand, which begins Tuesday.

