NL Rookie of the Year Odds: Which Braves Rookie Is On Top?

The National League is filled with blossoming young stars, and we have seen the next generation’s talent as a handful of these candidates have made their MLB debuts. Still, it remains to be decided which one has separated themselves for this year’s award.

Here are the leading candidates in 2022 NL ROY odds (as of September 21)

NL Rookie of the Year Odds

Player Odds Spencer Strider -135 Michael Harris +100 Seiya Suzuki +50000 Brendan Donovan +50000 Chris Morel +50000

Spencer Strider – Braves (-135)

This week: It’s no surprise that Spencer Strider has found a way to amaze us again this week. He reached 200 strikeouts for the season, becoming the first Atlanta Braves rookie to do so in the modern era, and surpassed Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson’s record for fewest innings to achieve it. (130 IP)

Next week: Unfortunately, he will miss his next start in Philadelphia due to a sore left oblique. With September ending, manager Brian Snitker said they “don’t want to take any chances.”

Michael Harris – Braves (+100)

This week: If you haven’t seen his fantastic catch attempt from this week yet, stop what you are doing right now.

Next week: Michael Harris will hopefully continue to make A+ defensive plays down the stretch and drive in runs, something he’s been excellent at for the Braves as of late.



Seiya Suzuki – Cubs (+50000)

This week: Seiya Suzuki was placed on the paternity leave list this week, which makes it another reason to celebrate this September (.306 AVG)

Next week: Suzuki will look to bounce back from his wrist injury and end the season on a high note.

Brendan Donovan – Cardinals (+50000)

This week: Brendan Donovan always seems to contribute, whether it’s his defensive abilities at multiple positions or finding a way to put the ball in play. He currently ranks second among NL rookie position players (bWAR):

1. Michael Harris: 4.7

2. Brendan Donovan: 3.5

3. Jake McCarthy: 2.7

4. Oneil Cruz: 1.7

Next week: The St Louis Cardinals hope Donovan will be flashing the leather and running around the base paths in a potential postseason series next month.

Chris Morel – Cubs (+50000)

This week: Chris Morel has been filling in for Nico Hoerner at shortstop and has looked like he can handle it quite well. He did commit an error on Monday night, and although he is still learning, he has shown hope for the Cubs’ future with a solid rookie season.

Next week: The Cubs will look ahead to a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road.

