NL Wild Card Game 2: Padres vs. Mets Best Bets

The San Diego Padres stunned the New York Mets in Game 1 of the wild card round, and they’ll have a chance to advance from Citi Field tonight.

San Diego Padres (+154) vs. New York Mets (-184) Total: 5.5 (O-110, U-110)

After winning 101 games in the regular season and falling just short of the division crown, the New York Mets are now on the brink of elimination after a disappointing performance in Game 1 against the Padres. The Mets were a sizable favorite entering this matchup, but instead of looking ahead to the divisional round against the Los Angeles Dodgers, they’ll now need to win two straight games against a team building confidence in San Diego.

Pitching will continue to be an edge for the Mets in this Game 2, which is set to feature right-hander Jacob deGrom, taking on lefty Blake Snell of the Padres. During the regular season, deGrom was again dominant, posting a 5-4 record with a 3.08 ERA and 102 strikeouts. The Padres left-hander finished the campaign with an 8-10 record, paired with a 3.38 ERA and 171 punchouts.

Looking deeper into how both sides pitched in the regular season’s final month, Snell threw great down the stretch with a 2.17 ERA in September, while deGrom struggled, putting up a 4.50 ERA. What’s even scarier for the Mets and their fanbase about this outing for deGrom is that this has the chance to be the last start in his career for them. The dominant ace can opt out of his contract after the year.

The Mets had their fair share of chances in Game 1 but could not make the Padres pay, meaning the focus should be on scoring early in Game 2 tonight.

It’s been somewhat of a mixed bag for the Mets when facing off with Snell, which has already transpired twice in 2022. One outing saw him pitch five innings and allow no earned runs, while the other saw him pitch four innings and allow four earned runs. One thing is for sure; it doesn’t appear Snell will go very deep into this contest.

The Mets’ backs are against the wall here, but there’s simply too much talent on this roster to go down without a fight.

Best Bet: Mets run line -1.5 (+128)

Padres vs. Mets Game Total Should Hit North

As much as you might expect a low-scoring affair with these two respective arms on the bump, it’s hard to say that’s a certainty, especially with what we witnessed from deGrom down the stretch. This certainly wasn’t the pitcher we’re accustomed to seeing, meaning both sides may put up some runs later this evening.

Even if both starters pitch relatively well, it’s hard to see this game not finding a way to go over the total of 5.5. Pete Alonso and Starling Marte both have a solid track record against Snell and were close to doing damage last night. Expect the duo to break through for tonight and create some offense.

Best Bet: Over 5.5 (-110)

Play the K, OK?

Despite deGrom struggling down the stretch, this is a big start for him in more ways than one. The right-hander will be looking to add more postseason success to his resume before cashing in on a new contract. Plus, there’s even more incentive tonight with their season on the line.

In his last two starts against the Padres in 2021, the righty struck out 10 and 11 batters, respectively. If deGrom can get in a groove early on against San Diego, don’t be surprised if he eclipses the double-digit strikeout mark again. As a result, it’s hard to avoid targeting the plus-money price tag of his strikeout prop tonight of nine or more.

Best Prop: Jacob deGrom Over 8.5 Strikeouts (+120)

