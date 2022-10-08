NL Wild Card Game 2: Phillies vs. Cardinals Best Bets

The Philadelphia Phillies shocked the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning of Game 1 and will look to sweep the three-game set tonight from Busch Stadium.

Philadelphia Phillies (-122) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (+104) Total: 6.5 (O-114, U-106)

It was a much different story for the Red Birds with Ryan Helsley in Game 1 than the team was accustomed to seeing in the regular season. The powerful right-hander had exited his final appearance in the regular season with an injury, which came full circle after trying to secure a five-out save for St. Louis in Game 1.

His availability for the rest of the series is unknown, with a finger issue on his pitching hand. It’s hard to say that St. Louis will have much confidence in him after the team allowed six runs in the ninth inning to drop the first matchup in this short three-game set.

For a Phillies team that looked defeated and also one that lacked confidence on the road during the regular season, they’ll now have a chance to move onto the divisional round tonight with another victory.

It’s no secret that Philadelphia boasts a strong 1-2 punch in their rotation, and they’ll have the second half of that on the bump tonight in Aaron Nola. The Phillies righty will be countered by Miles Mikolas of the Cardinals, who put together an All-Star campaign in 2022.

Nola had another stellar campaign for Philadelphia, tallying an 11-13 record, paired with a 3.25 ERA and 235 strikeouts. Mikolas left a similar mark in the regular season, posting a 12-13 record, combined with a 3.29 ERA and 153 punchouts. Down the stretch, Nola compiled a 2.93 ERA in September, while Mikolas was slightly better with a 2.32 ERA. The Cards’ right-hander has also been much better at home, posting a 2.38 ERA, compared to Nola’s 3.00 ERA on the road.

Mikolas registered two quality starts against the Phillies this year, pitching 12 and 2/3 innings and allowing just three earned runs. Nola saw the Cards once this season, allowing five earned runs over seven innings at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals lost devastatingly last night, but they’ve been elite at home this year and should bounce back to force a Game 3 on Sunday.

Best Bet: Cardinals moneyline (+104)

Offense Should Shine Saturday Night

It took a late offensive burst from the Phillies to secure the over in yesterday’s game, but there’s the potential for more runs in Game 2 without a late-inning collapse. Both pitchers can go deep into this ball game, but there are certainly question marks about each of these respective bullpens and what they can bring to the table for the second consecutive day.

Each side has power-hitting sluggers that should be more effective tonight, especially with less concern about the wind and shadows for this night game. Don’t expect double digits runs in this contest, but you can look for at least seven runs to plate on Saturday night.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-114)

St. Louis Second-Half Star Worth a Look

Corey Dickerson was one of the Cardinals’ more consistent hitters in the regular season’s second half. He’ll have an opportunity to be a difference-maker in this elimination game tonight. In 14 at-bats against Nola, Dickerson has recorded five hits, good for a .357 batting average. If the Cardinals hope to extend this series, they’ll need contributions from unsung heroes from the lower end of their batting lineup.

Dickerson fits the bill and is worth the play with plus-money value to record a hit in tonight’s must-win ball game.

Best Prop: Corey Dickerson to Hit a Single (+110)

