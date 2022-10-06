NL Wild Card Series Preview: Padres vs. Mets

The San Diego Padres are set to visit the New York Mets for a three-game Wild Card round series beginning Friday from Citi Field.

San Diego Padres (+164) vs. New York Mets (-194)

New York enters this series as the top Wild Card team and posted a 101-61 record on the campaign, while the Padres finished the year at 89-73.

Starting Pitching

No one on the planet would look at these two starting rotations and not give the New York Mets a sizable edge. The question needs to be raised about how the Mets use their starters in this series. Max Scherzer has already been announced as the Game 1 starter, but there’s a reason they haven’t announced their Game 2 starter, which could come down to how the first matchup plays out. If the Mets win the first game, do they get cute with things and line up Jacob deGrom to pitch in the divisional round? That might be a considerable risk, but if the Mets advance, they’ll face a juggernaut Dodgers. There’s no doubt the Mets brass is at least considering saving deGrom for the next round. Taijuan Walker, Chris Bassitt, and Carlos Carrasco should be able to handle the Wild Card round against the Padres. Regardless, the Mets have a sizable edge in this department.

Edge: Mets

Batting

During the regular season, the Mets outscored the Padres 772-705. Sure, the Padres have some weapons on offense, but they’ve mainly been a disappointment for most of the season. With Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor leading the charge for the Mets, the Padres will need Juan Soto to perform at the superstar level he’s been capable of. There’s more depth in the Mets’ lineup, and they’ve done an excellent job of manufacturing runs, which should help in a short series. The Padres can break out offensively in this series, but with the Mets starting rotation, don’t count on it. As a result, it’s hard to avoid giving the Mets another edge in this series on offense.

Edge: Mets

Bullpen

Regarding the bullpens, the Mets are sitting on the edge of the top ten in team ERA at 3.55, while the Friars are in the middle of the pack at 3.83. There’s not a huge edge here, but the Mets’ backend is all they’ll need to focus on in this matchup, so you can also give them the advantage here.

Edge: Mets

The Padres have underachieved for most of this season, and if you want to blame the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr. for that, be my guest. Still, the team swung for the fences at the trade deadline, and those moves haven’t paid off. Can that change in a short series? Sure. But it feels unlikely, given how the Mets pitching lines up in this series. Expect a quick exit for the Padres in the Wild Card round.

Series Pick: Mets in 2