NL Wild Card Series Preview: Phillies vs. Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game wild card round series beginning Friday from Busch Stadium.

Philadelphia Phillies (+114) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-134)

The City of Brotherly Love held on to the final Wild Card position in the National League with an 87-75 record, while the Red Birds won the NL Central and finished with a 93-69 record.

Starting Pitching

The most significant advantage the Philadelphia Phillies will have entering this series will be on the mound, at least to start games. The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez to the bump in this three-game series, and there’s little doubt that this formidable rotation should give them a leg up on the Cardinals. What the Cardinals might have going for them are multiple options. Miles Mikolas and Jose Quintana should be locks to get the ball in the first two games. If this series goes to a decisive third matchup, the Cardinals could settle on Adam Wainwright amid his September struggles or go to trade deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery. With a bunch of options for St. Louis, how manager Oliver Marmol chooses his starters could determine the outcome of this series.

Edge: Phillies

Batting

For a large portion of the regular season, the Cardinals’ offense was a significant reason for their success, evident by their 772 runs. The Phillies have some power bats in their lineup, but they landed below the Cardinals with 747 runs. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt were massive threats for the entirety of the season, with the latter likely lining up the National League MVP award. If these two heavy hitters succeed in this series, they alone can help carry the Cardinals to the divisional round. Still, the Phillies aren’t without weapons, none bigger than Bryce Harper. It was an injury-plagued season for the outfielder, but he can perform on the game’s biggest stage.

Edge: Cardinals

Bullpen

It’s not a massive area of strength for the Cardinals or the Phillies, but St. Louis has more depth and security at the back end, giving them a slight edge. Ryan Helsley is as good a closer as you’ll find in baseball, while the Red Birds finished the year just outside of the top ten in bullpen ERA at 3.61. The Phillies were further down the ranks and have proven they aren’t afraid to throw away games late.

Edge: Cardinals

The Cardinals haven’t notoriously shown up against Wheeler and Nola, but this series playing out at Busch Stadium should be a significant advantage for them, where they owned a 53-28 record. Home field isn’t typically a substantial advantage in baseball, but it matters to the Cardinals, and they have enough pieces on their roster that should help them advance to the NLDS.

Series Pick: Cardinals in 3