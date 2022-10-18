NLCS Game 1: Phillies vs. Padres Best Bets

In somewhat surprise fashion, the Philadelphia Phillies are set to visit the San Diego Padres for Game 1 of the NLCS from Petco Park.

Philadelphia Phillies (+108) vs. San Diego Padres (-126) Total: 7 (O+100, U-122)

When the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres took on the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round, not many expected both to advance to the NLCS. That’s what happens in the MLB playoffs, though. The teams that get hottest at the right time of year find a way to advance. That’s exactly what’s transpired here, even if the Padres and Phillies were the five and sixth seeds in the National League. With how they’ve looked through two rounds of the playoffs, both teams undoubtedly deserve to be here, and one will ultimately find a way to advance to the World Series.

On paper, these teams are much more evenly matched than either matchup we were treated to in the divisional round. Pitching will play a significant factor in whichever team ultimately advances, and we’re set to kick things off with a battle of two aces on the bump.

The visiting Phillies are set to send right-hander Zack Wheeler to the mound, while the Padres will be countering with Yu Darvish. During the regular season, Wheeler posted a 12-7 record, paired with a 2.82 ERA and 163 strikeouts, while Darvish was 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 punchouts. Both of these respective starters have made multiple appearances this year in the postseason, with Wheeler owning an 0-1 record with a 2.19 ERA and nine strikeouts, while Darvish is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 11 punchouts.

Wheeler made one start during the regular season against the Padres, pitching seven shutout innings and striking out nine batters. On the other hand, Darvish pitched twice against the Phillies, posting 13 innings pitched and compiling a 2.08 ERA with 14 strikeouts. This tells us that both starters have been good against the opposition in a limited sample size, even if the postseason is an entirely different animal.

Both teams are great stories, but it’s difficult to side away from the home side tonight with the value they currently present on the moneyline. As a result, targeting the Padres at -126 is the direction bettors should look toward this evening.

Best Bet: Padres moneyline (-126)

The Padres and Phillies have had some offensive breakouts in the postseason, which is one of the reasons they find themselves in the NLCS. In saying that, the more significant reason for being where they are is because of how good their rotations have been, which should continue tonight with the matchup between Wheeler and Darvish. The total for this Game 1 is currently set at seven, and with how both sides’ rotations and bullpens look, siding with the value of the under at -122 makes sense.

Best Bet: Under 7 (-122)

This isn’t an unfamiliar situation for Darvish, who already boasts plenty of postseason experience. What he should like about this matchup is that he’s set to start Game 1 at home, and he’s been dominant in that setting this season. His ERA is nearly one run lower when taking the ball at Petco Park, and he’s continued to put together quality starts for this Padres team in the playoffs. During two regular-season starts against the Phillies, the right-hander averaged seven strikeouts per game, which is noteworthy for this opener tonight. One of Darvish’s alternate strikeout props is currently set at six or more, which also pays out at +104. Those odds will be difficult to pass up tonight.

Best Prop: Yu Darvish to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+104)