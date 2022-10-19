NLCS Game 2: Phillies vs. Padres Best Bets

The number six seed Philadelphia Phillies are set to visit the number five seed San Diego Padres for Game 2 of the NLDS from Petco Park.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies (+100) vs. San Diego Padres (-118) Total: 7 (O +100, U -122)

Game 1 saw a great pitching duel last night, which propelled the Phillies to a 1-0 series lead after a 2-0 victory. Pitching will be a big theme in this series, and it’s one of the main reasons why both of these teams are still competing for a World Series. The Phillies have yet to fully trail in a series this postseason, while the Padres fell behind 1-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the divisional round before winning three straight games to advance. Once again, there’s a lot to like about the projected pitching matchup, so it could be another low-scoring affair.

It sounds simplistic, but the team that gets the better starting pitching will likely find a way to advance in this series. The visiting Phillies will look to take a 2-0 series lead with right-hander Aaron Nola on the bump, while the Padres will counter with lefty Blake Snell. During the regular season, Nola posted an 11-13 record with a 3.25 ERA and 235 strikeouts, while Snell was 8-10 with a 3.38 ERA and 171 punchouts. Both have made two postseason starts this year, with Nola owning a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts, while Snell is 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 11 strikeouts.

Snell made two starts against the Phillies this season and struggled, compiling a 6.75 ERA and nine strikeouts, while Nola made one start against the Padres and picked up the victory, throwing seven innings and posting a 1.29 ERA with ten punchouts.

Of course, there’s more to this matchup than just the starting pitching, but the Phillies have an edge on the mound with Nola, offering value on the moneyline at +100.

Best Bet: Phillies moneyline (+100)

With only two runs scored in last night’s opener, the total for tonight shouldn’t surprise you, set at seven. Both starting pitchers, especially Nola, have dazzled throughout the early portion of the postseason, and it’s not difficult to see them continuing that in this matchup. Neither team’s offense has shown a next level in the postseason, so you should likely expect another low-scoring pitching duel, leading us to side with the under seven at -122.

Best Bet: Under seven (-122)

A strikeout pitcher with Nola’s stuff makes this prop bet almost feel like a no-brainer, especially after we saw the Padres’ hitters baffled by the Phillies’ pitchers last night. Earlier this season, Nola recorded a double-digit strikeout game against the Padres. Although they’ll be more formidable opposition tonight, it’s still easy to see Nola eclipsing one of his alternate strikeout props. The number that makes the most sense is for him to strike out six or more batters, priced at +100.

Best Prop: Aaron Nola to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+100)