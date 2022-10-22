NLCS Game 4: Padres vs. Phillies Best Bets

The number six seed Philadelphia Phillies are set to host the number five seed San Diego Padres for Game 4 of the NLCS from Citizens Bank Park.

San Diego Padres (-104) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-112) Total: 8 (O-105, U-115)

On Friday night, the Phillies doubled up the Padres 4-2 to take a 2-1 series lead in the NLCS. The teams have alternated victories to this point in the series, and there’s a buzz in The City of Brotherly Love because of it. The Phillies are now two wins away from playing in the World Series, and they’ll be hosting the next two games in this series. We’re getting to the point in the series now where it’s going to be challenging to find an edge on the mound, with both teams deep in their starting rotation and question marks being present. For the most part, pitching has favored the Phillies in this series, with them sitting as slight home favorites for tonight’s Game 4 at -112.

Game 4 is set to feature two arms that have had their fair share of ups and downs this season. The visiting Padres will send right-hander Mike Clevinger to the bump while the Phillies counter with lefty Bailey Falter. During the regular season, Clevinger posted a 7-7 record, paired with a 4.33 ERA and 91 strikeouts, while Falter was 6-4 with a 3.86 ERA and 74 punchouts. In terms of postseason experience this year, Clevinger has started one game and struggled immensely, not making it out of the third inning and allowing four earned runs. On the other hand, Falter will be making his postseason debut in front of the Phillies faithful tonight.

Even though Clevinger struggled in his most recent playoffs start, he pitched well against the Phillies this season, throwing five innings of shutout baseball while striking out five batters. The Friars won’t want to head into Game 5 in Philadelphia down 3-1, and Clevinger has the postseason experience that should make you comfortable in siding with the visitors tonight at -112.

Best Bet: Padres moneyline (-112)

With two starting pitchers kicking things off this evening, it’s not hard to see both of them having an extremely short leash with the importance of this Game 4. Through three games, the teams have scored 2, 13, and 6 runs, leading to the under hitting in two of those matchups. Postseason baseball can often be unpredictable, but it’s still hard to see either of these starters having a ton of success in this matchup tonight, despite both managers likely hoping they can get some length.

Both bullpens saw considerable action last night, including a two-inning save from the Phillies closer. In saying that, look for these two teams to combine for a double-digit run total for the second time in this series.

Best Bet: Over 8 (-105)

It’s no secret that San Diego Padres acquired Brandon Drury at the trade deadline because of his elite splits against left-handed starters. That’s exactly what he’s set to go up against today in Falter, which should continue to pay in his favor. During the regular season, Drury boasted a .955 OPS against left-handers, a trend that deserves to be considered for this significant Game 4. As a result, there’s value in looking for Drury to be a difference-maker tonight, leading to us targeting his player prop to record an RBI at +150.

Best Prop: Brandon Drury to Record an RBI (+15o)