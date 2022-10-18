NLCS Preview: Which Wild Card Team Can Keep Momentum?

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies paved an unlikely path to the National League Championship Series.

San Diego first got by the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round and then upset MLB’s top team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Philadelphia first toppled the NL Central Division, winning St. Louis Cardinals, and then defeated a 101-win squad of their own by knocking off the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies vs. Padres NLCS Series Odds

Game 1: Phillies (-102) | Padres (-116)

Phillies (-102) | Padres (-116) Series/NL Winner: Phillies (-105) | Padres (-115)

Phillies (-105) | Padres (-115) NLCS MVP: Bryce Harper +700

Bryce Harper +700 Manny Machado +1000, Juan Soto +1000

JT Realmuto +1300, Kyle Schwarber +1300, Rhys Hoskins +1300

World Series: Phillies (+330), Padres (+320)

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Padres (89-73 Regular Season, 5-2 Playoffs) vs. Phillies (87-75 Regular Season, 5-1 Playoffs)

The Friars’ 89 regular season victories were the second-fewest of any team in the 2022 playoffs. Right behind them were these very Phillies with the lowest win total of any playoff team.

With just two games separating this pair of wild card clubs, the head-to-head season matchup was just as close. Philadelphia won four of seven over the Pads this year, including three of their past four meetings. Let’s take a look at how these squads match up.

Starting Pitching Edge: San Diego Padres

The starting pitching we will see in this seven-game series is very even.

San Diego boasts No. 1-caliber starters Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, 197 K) and Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA, 184 K). Philadelphia has a pair of aces up their sleeve in Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, 235 K) and Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 163 K).

The difference lies in the supporting cast. Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA, 171 K) has a ton of playoff experience, having pitched in the postseason in three of the past four years. Snell has started eight games over that span and is coming off a gem for a win over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS.

I’ll take Snell and Mike Clevinger over Ranger Suarez and Noah Syndergaard to push the slight edge to San Diego for this series.

Offense Edge: Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies boast a potent lineup featuring the likes of NL home run king Kyle Schwarber and his 46 knocks, Rhys Hoskins, who hit 30, and Bryce Harper’s 18 round-trippers in just 370 at-bats over 99 games. Philadelphia hit the fourth most home runs in the NL as a team with 205 on the year.

They also ranked in the top ten in all of baseball in runs scored and batting average.

While San Diego may feature the best hitter in this series in MVP contender Manny Machado (.298 AVG, 32 HR, 102 RBI), no other Padre hit over 20 HRs for San Diego. Trade deadline acquisitions Juan Soto (27 HR) and Brandon Drury (28 HR) did much of their damage with their former teams.

San Diego finished in the middle of the pack in runs scored and batting average, while their 153 home runs ranked in the bottom ten in baseball.

In this postseason, Bryce Harper leads the NL in batting average (.435), total bases (22), and RBI (6) while sitting tied for the most home runs with three.

The man who has been and could continue to be the X-factor on offense is Trent Grisham. It’s Grisham who is tied with Harper at three homers. The Padres outfielder also has hit .381 to go along with the second-most total bases at 17.

While San Diego may have a few X-factors in trade deadline pickups, Josh Bell, Drury, and Soto, Philadelphia’s top five of the order, are proven and should continue to rake.

Bullpen Edge: San Diego Padres

While the Padres turned the most heads with their trade deadline pickups, things did not go exactly as planned. In addition to Bell, Drury, and Soto’s struggles, baseball’s most dominant closer, Josh Hader, looked like a shell of his Milwaukee Brewers self for the first month on the left coast.

Hader had a 7.31 ERA in 19 games with the Friars and was temporarily removed from the stopper role. He turned things around down the stretch picking up six saves and allowing zero earned runs over that span. Hader continued his dominance into this postseason, having not allowed a run in four appearances while picking up three straight saves over the Dodgers.

Philadelphia had four players notch five or more saves this year, while Seranthony Dominguez has emerged as the most dominant arm out of the bullpen. Although several pitchers have seen late-inning work, Zach Eflin notched the team’s only save this postseason against the Braves.

The Phillies’ 1.31 WHIP from the seventh inning on was the worst mark of any playoff team, and their 3.98 ERA during those innings is nothing to garner confidence. Playoff baseball often comes down to tight games in the late innings, so I’ll take Hader over Philadelphia’s committee.