NLCS Preview: Which Wild Card Team Can Keep Momentum?
joecervenka
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies paved an unlikely path to the National League Championship Series.
San Diego first got by the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round and then upset MLB’s top team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Philadelphia first toppled the NL Central Division, winning St. Louis Cardinals, and then defeated a 101-win squad of their own by knocking off the Atlanta Braves.
Phillies vs. Padres NLCS Series Odds
Game 1: Phillies (-102) | Padres (-116)
Series/NL Winner: Phillies (-105) | Padres (-115)
NLCS MVP: Bryce Harper +700
Manny Machado +1000, Juan Soto +1000
JT Realmuto +1300, Kyle Schwarber +1300, Rhys Hoskins +1300
The Friars’ 89 regular season victories were the second-fewest of any team in the 2022 playoffs. Right behind them were these very Phillies with the lowest win total of any playoff team.
With just two games separating this pair of wild card clubs, the head-to-head season matchup was just as close. Philadelphia won four of seven over the Pads this year, including three of their past four meetings. Let’s take a look at how these squads match up.
Starting Pitching Edge: San Diego Padres
The starting pitching we will see in this seven-game series is very even.
San Diego boasts No. 1-caliber starters Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, 197 K) and Joe Musgrove (10-7, 2.93 ERA, 184 K). Philadelphia has a pair of aces up their sleeve in Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, 235 K) and Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA, 163 K).
The difference lies in the supporting cast. Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA, 171 K) has a ton of playoff experience, having pitched in the postseason in three of the past four years. Snell has started eight games over that span and is coming off a gem for a win over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS.
I’ll take Snell and Mike Clevinger over Ranger Suarez and Noah Syndergaard to push the slight edge to San Diego for this series.
Offense Edge: Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies boast a potent lineup featuring the likes of NL home run king Kyle Schwarber and his 46 knocks, Rhys Hoskins, who hit 30, and Bryce Harper’s 18 round-trippers in just 370 at-bats over 99 games. Philadelphia hit the fourth most home runs in the NL as a team with 205 on the year.
They also ranked in the top ten in all of baseball in runs scored and batting average.
While San Diego may feature the best hitter in this series in MVP contender Manny Machado (.298 AVG, 32 HR, 102 RBI), no other Padre hit over 20 HRs for San Diego. Trade deadline acquisitions Juan Soto (27 HR) and Brandon Drury (28 HR) did much of their damage with their former teams.
San Diego finished in the middle of the pack in runs scored and batting average, while their 153 home runs ranked in the bottom ten in baseball.
In this postseason, Bryce Harper leads the NL in batting average (.435), total bases (22), and RBI (6) while sitting tied for the most home runs with three.
The man who has been and could continue to be the X-factor on offense is Trent Grisham. It’s Grisham who is tied with Harper at three homers. The Padres outfielder also has hit .381 to go along with the second-most total bases at 17.
While San Diego may have a few X-factors in trade deadline pickups, Josh Bell, Drury, and Soto, Philadelphia’s top five of the order, are proven and should continue to rake.
Bullpen Edge: San Diego Padres
While the Padres turned the most heads with their trade deadline pickups, things did not go exactly as planned. In addition to Bell, Drury, and Soto’s struggles, baseball’s most dominant closer, Josh Hader, looked like a shell of his Milwaukee Brewers self for the first month on the left coast.
Hader had a 7.31 ERA in 19 games with the Friars and was temporarily removed from the stopper role. He turned things around down the stretch picking up six saves and allowing zero earned runs over that span. Hader continued his dominance into this postseason, having not allowed a run in four appearances while picking up three straight saves over the Dodgers.
Philadelphia had four players notch five or more saves this year, while Seranthony Dominguez has emerged as the most dominant arm out of the bullpen. Although several pitchers have seen late-inning work, Zach Eflin notched the team’s only save this postseason against the Braves.
The Phillies’ 1.31 WHIP from the seventh inning on was the worst mark of any playoff team, and their 3.98 ERA during those innings is nothing to garner confidence. Playoff baseball often comes down to tight games in the late innings, so I’ll take Hader over Philadelphia’s committee.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.