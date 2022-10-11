NLDS Key Players and Matchups: Padres-Dodgers

Tonight is Game 1 of the NLDS between NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the San Diego Padres. Here are the key players and matchups.

NLDS Key Players

Mookie Betts, Dodgers (.361 vs. Padres over 16 games):

Mookie Betts sets the tone atop the Dodgers lineup. Of his 22 hits versus San Diego, 14 went for extra bases. Taking the over on his total bases, recording a double (+370), or even for him to record 2+ hits (+230) holds value as he is 3-for-7 vs. Game 1 starter Mike Clevinger.

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers (.343 vs. Padres over 19 games):

All Freddie Freeman does is hit, and he performed very well against San Diego this season. He always steps up his game in the playoffs, and Freeman will carry the Dodgers as they look for him to bring them over the hump, which is what he was brought to LA to do.

Manny Machado, Padres (6-for-11 vs. Game 1 starter Julio Urias):

Machado has played exceptionally well against Urias with three homers. Grabbing Machado to homer holds value for Game 1, and he’ll be a pivotal factor all series with eight home runs under his belt since the start of September and one in Game 1 of the Wild Card off of Max Scherzer.

NLDS Key Matchups:

(G1) Clevinger vs. Dodgers (9.69 ERA, 5 HRs, 13 innings):

Mike Clevinger will be on the mound looking to set the pace for the underdog Padres, but he’s been putrid against LA this season in three appearances. Two of those five homers came against catcher Will Smith, who offers significant value to hit another one tonight (+420).

The Bet: Lay -1.5 runs on the Dodgers (-110) against a struggling starting pitcher as the 111-win Dodgers have eagerly awaited these playoffs.

(G1) Urias vs. Padres (1.50 ERA over 4 starts):

LA’s Julio Urias has pitched exceptionally well against San Diego and is well-rested. Urias should be able to go six innings comfortably, with the only Padre to hit well against him being Machado. A strong outing from Urias would further add value to the fortunes of the Dodgers’ run line.

(G2) Darvish vs. Dodgers (2 scoreless outings of 6+ innings):

Yu Darvish has fared better than most pitchers against the Dodgers this season, although he did have one rough outing out of four against them. Nevertheless, Darvish is reliable and should put the offense in a position to win the game. Their best chance to win a game against the top seed.

The Bet: Underdogs in G 2 vs. Clayton Kershaw, Darvish gives them an excellent opportunity to steal a game on the road, so take the Pads ML.

