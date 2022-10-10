NLDS Key Players and Matchups: Phillies-Braves

Bryce Harper hasn’t looked himself since he returned to the lineup on August 26, batting .237 in September and October. He launched a 435 ft. bomb in Game 2 to propel his Philadelphia Phillies over the Cardinals in the Wild Card. Harper has bat .286 against the Atlanta Braves this season, so look for him to put Philadelphia on his back as he was brought in and paid to do.
Alec Bohm had a strong 2022 campaign against the Braves, where he batted .342 over a 19-game span. FanDuel Sportsbook has him at +260 to record 2+ hits in Game 1, which looks like good value given that he was unfazed in the opening round, batting two for five. The Phillies will need a significant impact from their young core, known as “the daycare,” with Bohm leading the bunch.
Austin Riley comes into this series after owning the Phillies in the season series as he batted .351 over 19 games. One of the better hitters in the sport, Riley fared well against Game 1 starter Ranger Suarez as he batted .400 over 13 plate appearances against him. Also, with +260 odds to record 2+ hits in Game 1, there is value there to be had.
Ronald Acuna Jr. is the face of the Braves franchise but has not necessarily performed ideally down the stretch. He would like to create his own postseason legacy since he was not a part of the 2021 run, and he has no shortage of ability to make that happen. Acuna has smashed the Phillies for his career, batting .308 over 61 career games against them. There is always value to be found here.
Key Matchups:
Nola vs. Braves (Game 3):
Aaron Nola has been nothing short of spectacular over his past two starts. He was perfect through 6.2 innings in a playoff-clinching victory against Houston last week and followed it up with a Game 2 gem against St. Louis. Nola hasn’t been horrible in five starts against Atlanta with a 3.67 ERA, but not what they need as the presumptive Game 3 starter. Still, it is hard to name more than 2-3 pitchers that remain in the postseason that look more electric than Nola right now, so fading him is a challenging play to make, but you would be getting good value on the Braves if you anticipate Nola to struggle.
Strider vs. Phillies (Status Uncertain):
Spencer Strider has given the Braves’ pitching corp a significant boost all year and has been remarkable against the Phillies. Over 21 combined innings, Strider collected a 1.27 ERA with a K/9 clip of 14.35. Although unconfirmed, Strider likely will start either Game 3 or 4 in Philadelphia or could be used as a weapon out of the bullpen. Nonetheless, the Braves will surely get him involved, given his success this year.
