Oakland A's Call Up Top Prospect Shea Langeliers

Oakland A’s fans have had very little to cheer for in 2022, but that could change starting on Tuesday.
According to the A’s Communications official Twitter, the team has called up top catching prospect Shea Langeliers from Triple-A Las Vegas. He will make his debut on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers.
The A's have selected Shea Langeliers and recalled David MacKinnon from Las Vegas. The A's also placed Ramón Laureano on the injured list and released Stephen Piscotty.
The centerpiece of the trade that sent first baseman Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves, Langeliers has thrived in the minors, slashing .283/.366/.510 with 19 home runs, 56 RBI, and 62 runs in 92 games for the Aviators. The 24-year-old was also named MVP of the 2022 Futures All-Star Game, which took place on July 16.
Langeliers will square off with Rangers pitcher Kohei Arihara, who will be making his first big-league start of 2022, and first since September last year.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.