Oakland A's Call Up Top Prospect Shea Langeliers

Oakland A’s fans have had very little to cheer for in 2022, but that could change starting on Tuesday.

According to the A’s Communications official Twitter, the team has called up top catching prospect Shea Langeliers from Triple-A Las Vegas. He will make his debut on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers.

The A's have selected Shea Langeliers and recalled David MacKinnon from Las Vegas. The A's also placed Ramón Laureano on the injured list and released Stephen Piscotty. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 16, 2022

The team also placed outfielder Ramon Laureano on the injured list and announced the release of veteran Stephen Piscotty.

The centerpiece of the trade that sent first baseman Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves, Langeliers has thrived in the minors, slashing .283/.366/.510 with 19 home runs, 56 RBI, and 62 runs in 92 games for the Aviators. The 24-year-old was also named MVP of the 2022 Futures All-Star Game, which took place on July 16.

Langeliers will square off with Rangers pitcher Kohei Arihara, who will be making his first big-league start of 2022, and first since September last year.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the A’s at +110 on the moneyline.