Olson, Adames Best National League Player Props September 20

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matt Olson (Braves) to Record 2+ Hits (+250)

After a World Series hangover in April, the Atlanta Braves have been one of the more dominant teams in MLB and are once again a threat to represent the National League in the Fall Classic. There are not many holes on this ball club, and they’ve continued to get high-quality starting pitching while boasting one of the most feared lineups in the league. One of the reasons that this lineup has continued to be a threat is the addition of Matt Olson, who’s done an admirable job at first base and has given them a consistent middle-of-the-order bat. This is his first year in the National League, and he’s adapted well, leading him to own a .778 OPS while mashing 28 home runs and driving in 91 runs. One matchup in which he’s found a lot of success has been against the Washington Nationals, specifically their starting pitcher Patrick Corbin. In nine at-bats against the left-hander, Olson has recorded five hits and three RBI, which should continue playing well tonight. The Braves first baseman is currently listed at +250 to record a multi-hit game, and there’s a lot of value in that price point.

Willy Adames (Brewers) to Record 2+ Hits (+260)

The Milwaukee Brewers have been playing some solid baseball of late but still find themselves sitting outside the playoff picture. In order to change that, they’ll need to continue getting more offensive production from the entirety of their lineup, which has been a big reason why they aren’t sitting in the driver’s seat of the NL Central. After dropping the opener of their series against the New York Mets last night, there’s a solid opportunity for the team to bounce back and put together a strong offensive effort at home. The Brew Crew are set to face off with right-hander Carlos Carrasco tonight, and multiple batters in their lineup have found success against him. Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is one of those hitters who’s been one of their more consistent offensive threats this year. When facing Carrasco, Adames has recorded five hits in seven at-bats, which should give you confidence in him on the board tonight. He’s currently listed at +260 to record a multi-hit game, and that number has a ton of value.

Adrian Sampson (Cubs) to Record 4+ Strikeouts (-120)

The Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins might not be high-quality teams right now, but there’s still value to target in this game regarding player props. Neither the Marlins nor Cubs have particularly strong offenses, which could make for a low-scoring matchup tonight. Pitching has undoubtedly been the much more prominent strength of these clubs, with the Marlins having the advantage, but the Cubs still sending some quality arms to the mound. One of those pitchers that have been solid for Chicago has been Adrian Sampson, who’s posted a 2-5 record, but has a very nice 3.48 ERA and 58 strikeouts. He’s not known as a strikeout machine by any stretch, but there’s value in targeting one of his alternate strikeout props tonight. Over his past eight starts, he’s struck out four or more batters in half of them, meaning there’s likely some value here in targeting that number at -120 against a poor-hitting Marlins squad.