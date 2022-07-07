Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle Back in Lineup Thursday
Paul Connor
According to MLB.com, Baltimore Orioles (39-44) slugger Ryan Mountcastle is back in the team’s lineup for Thursday night’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels (38-45).
Mountcastle returns after missing Baltimore’s past two games due to a sinus issue.
The 25-year-old will man first base and bat cleanup for Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.
Sitting just five games below .500, Baltimore has performed well beyond expectations. Mountcastle has played a major role in the club’s improved play, slashing .276/.314/.495 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI, while sporting a solid .809 OPS. His production comes on the heels of last year’s impressive rookie campaign, one which saw him hit .255 with 33 home runs and 89 RBI.
Across from Mountcastle will be Angels right-hander Chase Silseth. Silseth has started five games for LA this season, posting a 1-2 record with a 5.23 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 20.2 IP.
Currently priced at $3,600 on FanDuel, the unimposing matchup on the mound renders Mountcastle a strong play in Thursday DFS contests.
