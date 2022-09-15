Orioles-Blue Jays: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to put the Cinderella story of the Baltimore Orioles to bed this weekend, and they’ll play Game 1 on Apple TV Friday night.

Entering action on Thursday, with the Blue Jays concluding their series with the Tampa Bay Rays, the team sits 5.5 games ahead of the Orioles in the Wild Card race, while the O’s are just four games out of the third Wild Card position.

With Mitch White getting action for the Blue Jays in their doubleheader on Tuesday, the team is without a fifth starter ahead of this Game 1 on Friday, meaning it’s listed as TBD and could ultimately be a bullpen game for them.

Looking at the Orioles, Austin Voth is expected to make the start on Friday, and he’s tallied a 5-2 record with a 4.36 ERA and 78 strikeouts.

When and Where is Orioles-Blue Jays?

Orioles: 75-67 | Blue Jays: 81-62

Date: September 16, 2022 | First Pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Toronto, Ontario | Stadium: Rogers Center

How to Watch Orioles-Blue Jays?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Orioles-Blue Jays

Moneyline: Orioles | Blue Jays

Run Line: Orioles | Blue Jays

Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several other options are also offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Orioles Stay Alive in AL Playoff Race?

Even with the Blue Jays having a nice stretch of play against the Tampa Bay Rays this week and winning their series, that’s helped the Orioles, seeing as they now sit just four games back of a playoff position. Before their last series against Toronto, Baltimore had been successful in this season series, meaning they could feast in this opening matchup, especially if the Blue Jays go with a bullpen game.

Orioles Projected Lineup:

LF Austin Hays

C Adley Rutschman

1B Ryan Mountcastle

RF Anthony Santander

2B Ramon Urias

DH Jesus Aguilar

CF Ryan McKenna

3B Gunnar Henderson

SS Jorge Mateo

Starting Pitcher: Austin Voth

Can the Blue Jays Build off Recent Success vs. O’s?

With the Blue Jays’ offense slowly but surely starting to click, you can see exactly why this team has taken over the top wild card position in the American League. You’re finally beginning to see this team play to their potential, and that should be a scary thought for some of the other contending teams they may meet in the postseason.

Blue Jays Projected Lineup:

CF George Springer

DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

SS Bo Bichette

3B Matt Chapman

1B Cavan Biggio

C Danny Jansen

LF Raimel Tapia

2B Santiago Espinal

RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

Starting Pitcher: TBD