Orioles, Blue Jays Total American League Best Bets for August 24

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago White Sox (-120) vs. Baltimore Orioles (+102) Total: 8.5 (O -106, U -114)

The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox will continue their three-game series tonight from Camden Yards. The O’s opened things up with a 5-3 victory and will look to cut into their Wild Card deficit later this evening. Entering this matchup, the White Sox own a 5-5 record over their past ten but have now lost two straight, while the Orioles hold that same record but have won two straight. The White Sox are slowly seeing their playoff hopes fade away as they sit four games back in the AL Central and five games back in the Wild Card race, while the Orioles are hanging around and are just 2.5 games back in the Wild Card chase. These teams entered the year with different expectations, the White Sox with World Series aspirations, while the Orioles were looking to implement young talent into their roster.

Pitching has been up and down for both squads, and Game 2 should highlight it. The Orioles will send righthander Spenser Watkins to the bump, while the White Sox should be countering with Lucas Giolito. Watkins has been the better of the two, owning a 4-3 record with a 4.04 ERA and 48 strikeouts, while Giolito is 9-7 with a 5.34 ERA and 132 strikeouts. Giolito has so much potential yet hasn’t been able to put it together consistently. The righthander has been better away from home but still holds an ERA above 4.00 in those games, which shouldn’t inspire confidence.

The White Sox are favored on the moneyline at -120, but there have been many inconsistencies with their ball club all season, in addition to the struggles of their starting pitcher on the mound. As a result, there’s likely some value with the home team, especially with plus-money at +102 on the moneyline, which should make them an appetizing selection on tonight’s board.

Best Bet: Orioles moneyline (+102)

Toronto Blue Jays (-154) vs. Boston Red Sox (+130) Total: 9.5 (O -104, U -118)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox will face off for Game 2 of a three-game set from Fenway Park. The Blue Jays’ dominance over the Red Sox continued last night with a 9-3 victory. Toronto has a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Red Sox are 5-5 over that same stretch. Pitching hasn’t been there for the Red Sox this season, leading to their second-half collapse. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are tied with the Seattle Mariners for the second AL Wild Card position. With the recent struggles of the Red Sox and the Blue Jays play in the season series, it’s hard to have confidence in the home side tonight.

Pitching hasn’t been bad for the Blue Jays, just inconsistent. The same thing can be said for the Red Sox, except it’s mostly been a year-round struggle in their case. The Blue Jays will send righthander Jose Berrios to the bump, while the Red Sox counter with Brayan Bello. Berrios has a 9-5 record with a 5.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts, while Bello is 0-3 with an 8.47 ERA and 15 punchouts. Not only has Bello struggled for the Red Sox, but Berrios has been a tire-fire on the road for the Blue Jays, pitching to the tune of a 6.82 ERA.

Knowing both pitchers’ struggles, plus the firepower of both offenses, looking at the total, currently set at 9.5, is a sound strategy. The two teams combined for 12 runs in yesterday’s game, with the Blue Jays doing most of the heavy lifting, but don’t be surprised if there’s a more balanced attack from both sides tonight. Targeting the over 9.5 has value at -104 and warrants consideration on this slate of games.

Best Bet: Over 9.5 (-104)