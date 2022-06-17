Orioles OF Trey Mancini Back in Lineup for Friday vs. Rays

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini has returned to the team’s lineup for Friday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, per MLB.com’s Zachary Silver.

The O's return, Trey Mancini returns and Anthony Santander returns as Baltimore opens a home slate against RHP Shane Baz and the Rays from Flo Rida // 6:05 pm first pitch: Mullins CF

Mancini 1B

Santander RF

Hays LF

Mountcastle DH

Rutschman C

Odor 2B

Nevin 3B

Mateo SS Kremer RHP — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) June 17, 2022

Mancini has been out since Monday after taking a pitch to the right hand but is good to go for the team’s series opener against the Rays. Even at nine games below .500, Baltimore is exceeding most expectations. Mancini has been a vital part of the team’s success, leading the team in both batting average and on-base percentage. Their lineup will receive a much-needed boost as they head home for the weekend.

In 58 games this season, Mancini has posted a .290 batting average, a .373 on-base percentage, and a .424 slugging rate. He will replace Ryan Mountcastle at first base while Mountcastle will head to DH for Friday.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds

The Baltimore Orioles are +120 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, with the total set at 8.5