02:42 PM, June 17, 2022

Orioles OF Trey Mancini Back in Lineup for Friday vs. Rays

David.Connelly1

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini has returned to the team’s lineup for Friday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, per MLB.com’s Zachary Silver.

Mancini has been out since Monday after taking a pitch to the right hand but is good to go for the team’s series opener against the Rays. Even at nine games below .500, Baltimore is exceeding most expectations. Mancini has been a vital part of the team’s success, leading the team in both batting average and on-base percentage. Their lineup will receive a much-needed boost as they head home for the weekend.

In 58 games this season, Mancini has posted a .290 batting average, a .373 on-base percentage, and a .424 slugging rate. He will replace Ryan Mountcastle at first base while Mountcastle will head to DH for Friday.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds

The Baltimore Orioles are +120 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, with the total set at 8.5 