Orioles OF Trey Mancini Back in Lineup for Tuesday vs. Nats

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini (hand) is back in the team’s lineup for Tuesday night’s matchup with the Washington Nationals, per MASN’s Roch Kubatko.

Mancini has been in and out of the lineup since injuring his hand over a week ago but he’ll be giving it a go tonight in their series-opening matchup against Washington. Baltimore has been able to go 3-1 in games he has missed over the past week which is solid but doesn’t feel sustainable given that he leads the team in batting average and on-base percentage this season. They’ll be glad to have him back with the lowly Nationals in town, one of few teams the Orioles will find themselves favored against this season.

In 60 games this season, Mancini has posted a .283 batting average, .384 on-base percentage, and a .416 slugging rate. He will take over as the designated hitter on Tuesday night.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds

The Baltimore Orioles are currently -132 on the moneyline against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night with the total set at 9.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.